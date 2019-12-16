Everything We Know About Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' TV Series

It's no secret that Amazon's Jeff Bezos (alongside literally every executive in the streaming space) wants to get his hands on the next Game of Thrones. At first, it seemed that Amazon Video's Lord of the Rings spinoff was the platform's most likely contender. However, Amazon has another epic high-fantasy adaptation in the pipeline: Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time series.
The series began in 1990; following Jordan's death in 2007, fantasy author Brandon Sanderson concluded the series per Jordan's notes for its final installment in 2013. With some rights trouble, a last-minute pilot that aired during a paid programming slot in 2015, and a slander lawsuit now firmly in the past, the series has finally found a home at Amazon Prime. Although it'll be some time before we finally see it hit screens, here's everything we know about The Wheel of Time.
When will it premiere?
Currently, there's no set release date for the series. Production began in September 2019, which would suggest a late 2020 premiere at the earliest. That being said, the series is currently listed on IMDb as premiering in 2021, although there's been no official word as of yet.
Has it been renewed for a second season?
While there's plenty of source material in Jordan's novels, The Wheel of Time hasn't yet been renewed for a second season. That being said, the series seems likely to continue so long as it does well on Amazon (there's also the fact that Jeff Bezos is hellbent on getting Amazon its own Game of Thrones).
That being said, the writer's room has already begun work on Season 2 even sans official renewal.
What's the plot of the first season?
The Wheel of Time takes place in what is technically the future, but due to the cyclical nature of time in the series, looks a lot like Earth's distant past. It's during a time known as the "Third Age," roughly a millennium past a cataclysmic event known as "The Breaking of the World," which put an end to a technologically advanced era known as "The Age of Legends." It's all very A Canticle for Leibowitz, but in this universe, magic (controlled through an ability known as "channeling") is real and society looks a whole lot like medieval Europe.
The first season of Amazon's adaptation is based off of the first book in the series, The Eye of the World, which follows Aes Sedai (an all-female magic organization) member Moiraine Damodred as she attempts to find the Dragon Reborn, a prophesized figure whose actions will eventually save or doom humanity. After arriving in the small town of Two Rivers looking for the Dragon Reborn, Moiraine is unable to ascertain which of a group of three young men -- Rand al'Thor, Matrim Cauthon, or Perrin Aybara -- are the Dragon Reborn. Accompanied by their friend Egwene al'Vere and wise-woman Nynaeve, the group sets off for the Aes Sedai city of Tar Valon, avoiding forces sent by the Dark One that are also in search of the Dragon Reborn.
Who's in the cast?
Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) leads the cast as Moiraine, the Aes Sedai character who acts as a mentor and guide to her younger charges. Rounding out the main group are Josha Stradowski (Just Friends) as Rand Al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins (The Killian Curse) as Nynaeve, Barney Harris (Billionaire Boys Club) as Mat Cauthon, and Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene Al'Vere.
Also joining the cast are Daniel Henney (Big Hero 6) as al'Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones) as Tam Al'Thor, Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun (Black Mirror) as Loial, Alexandre Willaume (Tomb Raider) as Thom Merrilin, and Johann Myers (The Medallion) as Padan Fain.
Who else is involved?
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hemlock Grove writer Rafe Judkins is the show's main showrunner and executive producer. Also executive producing are Red Eagle Entertainment's Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage, Radar Pictures' Ted Field and Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz. Briesewitz is also slated to direct the first two episodes of the series. Rosamund Pike will also serve as a producer, with Jordan's widow Harriet McDougal and author Brandon Sanderson (who finished penning the series after Jordan's death) serving as consulting producers.
The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.
Hasn't there already been a pilot?
The short answer: yeah, kind of. Back in February 2015, a pilot of a Wheel of Time adaptation titled "Winter Dragon" aired at 1:30 a.m. on FXX with little warning or promotion. So yeah, no one really watched it (arguably the point), but the reason it existed at all is even more interesting: The Verge reported at the time that the conspicuous timing had something to do with the series' rights, which were set to revert to Jordan's estate on Feb. 11, 2015, should the rights-holder at the time -- Red Eagle Entertainment -- fail to produce an adaptation. So, the company rushed out a pilot and paid for airtime on FXX to get it out into the world.
At the time, Jordan's widow Harriet McDougal put out a statement (still available on Wheel of Time fan site Dragonmount), saying that the pilot was made without her "knowledge and cooperation" and without consulting Bandersnatch Group (Jordan's estate). The Hollywood Reporter reported that those comments eventually led to a slander lawsuit on the basis that McDougal had, in fact, been informed of the upcoming pilot.
In any case, the legal issues were resolved in 2016 and McDougal confirmed that a television adaptation was in the works. Woohoo!
