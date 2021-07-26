How a Seasick Jennifer Coolidge Gave the Funniest TV Performance of the Year in 'The White Lotus'

Jennifer Coolidge did not want to film on a boat. In the third episode of Mike White's brilliant new HBO limited series The White Lotus, which chronicles the spoiled patrons and overworked staff members at a luxurious Hawaiian resort, Coolidge's character, a lonely alcoholic named Tanya McQuoid, boards a yacht to scatter her mother's ashes. She's joined by her new friend, the hotel spa manager (Natasha Rothwell), and an attractive couple on their honeymoon, Rachel and Shane Patton (Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy), who think they are about to have a romantic dinner at sea when Tanya launches into a impassioned and awkward wail of a eulogy that's one of the most painful and funny things you'll see on television this year.

"I told Mike that I didn't want to shoot that scene, or maybe we could fake the water, but we couldn't do it on the sea because I get so deathly ill. And he said, 'You know we're not doing that, Jennifer. You're going to have to face your fears and you're going to get sick if you have to, but we'll take care of you. Wear that wrist thing, you'll be fine,'" she remembers. "Cut to just about the entire cast watching me barf into a bucket. There was no place to go on this boat. This boat was so small. It wasn't like I could go off to the ladies room. I had to throw up in front of everybody for an extended period of time. I've never felt so vulnerable."

Maybe it was exactly because of the circumstances that Tanya's unabashed vulnerability makes the scene so astounding. When it comes time to spread the ashes, she gives a brutally honest assessment of her "poor" mother, who had no "maternal instincts or skills," was a "nymphomaniac," had "borderline personality disorder," and was "cruel." It all culminates in the moment when Tanya is unable to open the box of ashes, forcing Shane, pissed off but also bemused, to step in. Unable to finish tossing the remains in the ocean, Tanya lets out a guttural noise. "When she's yelling 'mother,' it's not really a scream, it's like this weird child lost at a grocery store calling out in this hollow, weird way," Jake Lacy says. "That in itself is wonderful. It's so off kilter and broken in a really great way."

Luckily, Coolidge knew White prior to being thrust onto the horrendously cramped boat. She explains they were longtime friends who had both acted together in the movie Gentlemen Broncos and had traveled together. White invited Coolidge on a safari in Africa, which she suspects inspired The White Lotus' analysis of privilege on vacation. "We're both obsessed with animals and worried about them and everything," she says. "It was the ultimate gift to be on the Serengeti. But Mike is fascinated with people, but rich people, he has such a knack for writing them."

If you talk to Lacy, most of Coolidge's dialogue was written by White, but knowing that she is a master improviser from her work in the Christopher Guest films, for instance, she was encouraged to go off script. Only, Coolidge was so sick she doesn't remember those moments.