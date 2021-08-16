Everything We Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 2

The Mossbachers (except Quinn), Tanya McQuoid, and the Pattons have all left the resort, but The White Lotus is continuing. Yes, even though the popular HBO limited series written and directed by Mike White has come to an end, there's more on the horizon. Will any of your favorite terrible people return? Where will it take place? Let's answer those questions and more.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: Everything Coming to HBO Max This Month



Will there be a Season 2 of The White Lotus?

Yes. HBO announced that the show will be back before the first season's finale. However, there's a catch. First of all, HBO is deeming it a "second installment" rather than a second season. That's because The White Lotus is taking on the form of an anthology series. The next season will be written by series creator Mike White again, but it won't take place at the Hawaiian location of The White Lotus, it will take place at one of the other resorts owned by the same company just in a different destination. According to the press release: "The next chapter of The White Lotus leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants." White had previously suggested in an interview with TVLine that it could be "The White Lotus: San Tropez or something."