Everything We Know About Netflix's 'The Witcher' Prequel

With the roaring success of The Witcher , Netflix's series based on the bestselling Polish fantasy novels that have already inspired three video games, it was only a matter of time before the streaming service capitalized on viewers' love for all things Geralt of Rivia. There's already an anime series in the works, as well as a second season of the main show, and Netflix has also announced that they're working on a prequel series, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will tell the story of the Continent's very first Witcher. Here is everything we know about it so far:

What is the plot?

The official summary of the limited series is as follows: "Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time—the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The world of The Witcher, set on a landmass known as "the Continent," used to be separated into a few distinct realms, or parallel universes, home to many different sentient races. During the Conjunction of the Spheres, the worlds were all mashed together into one, bringing elves and monsters and magic into the world of humanity. The very first Witcher was created (as Geralt of Rivia was created) to hunt down and kill the unnatural monsters from these other worlds that terrorize the people of the Continent.