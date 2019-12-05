Everything We Know About 'The Witcher' Season 1

Netflix's play to create the next Game of Thrones is The Witcher. Based on its massively popular source material, the new series promises to be one of this December's hottest new shows to stream thanks to a starring turn from Henry Cavill (FKA Superman in Man of Steel and Justice League). The original fantasy book series The Witcher is the long-running work of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and his books have been adapted into several different media over the years, including comics, video games, and even a prior movie and TV series.
The previous screen adaptations, however, don't hold a candle to the upcoming Netflix show's production values from what we've seen. As of now The Witcher looks every bit the swashbuckling blockbuster fantasy epic that audiences crave. Here's what we can expect when the show drops this month.
When does The Witcher premiere on Netflix?
In late October, Netflix officially announced that The Witcher's first season release date was December 20 and then promptly confirmed it was green-lit for a second season two weeks later, on November 13. That's a pretty solid vote of confidence in their investment -- although the streaming platform has been known to axe successful shows after just one or two seasons. The first season will be eight episodes long, all of them roughly an hour in length.
Are there trailers or other clips to check out?
Yes! A few trailers and other clips have been released teasing not just the eponymous witcher, Geralt of Rivia, but supporting characters like Princess Ciri, whom he watches over, and Yennefer of Vengerberg, a sorceress. By now we've seen Geralt swing his sword and blast enemies with magic over narration describing what a witcher is: a mutant bounty hunter who kills monsters for a fee.
Who's in the cast and who else is involved in the production?
Henry Cavill leads the stacked cast as Geralt, a mutant with cat-like eyes and magic powers known for wielding two swords -- one steel for human targets and one silver for monsters. Princess Ciri is played by Freya Allan (Into the Badlands, The War of the Worlds) and Yennefer of Vengerberg is played by Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust, Sherwood). Other key cast members include Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as King Eist Tuirseach, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, and Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo.
The showrunner and series creator is Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who previously produced and wrote for shows like The West Wing, Daredevil, Parenthood, and more. Alik Sakharov, who served as either director or director of cinematography on Game of Thrones, directed three of the first season's eight episodes, while Charlotte Brändström (Arrow, Outlander, The Disappearance), Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil, The Punisher), and Marc Jobst (Daredevil, The Punisher) directed the rest.
What's the plot of The Witcher?
The Witcher is a fantasy saga about the interlocked lives of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. It takes place on an unnamed Continent where humans, elves, and monsters live and fight each other for dominance. When the paths of Geralt, a lone wolf warrior, Yennefer, a sorceress with a mysterious past, and Ciri, a princess imbued with magic power, collide, the three of them must rely on each other to fulfill their collective destinies.
A lot of plot details have already been hinted at by The Witcher's own Twitter account, which revealed the episode titles a cryptically short summaries that, combined, form a poem. Here they are:
1. "The End's Beginning" -- A monster slain, a butcher named.
2. "Four Marks" -- We look at a sorceress's early days.
3. "Betrayer Moon" -- A picky eater, a family shamed.
4. "Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials" -- The Law of Surprise is how one repays.
5. "Bottled Appetites" -- A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed.
6. "Rare Species" -- The hunt for a dragon is underway.
7. "Before a Fall" -- A return to before a kingdom is flamed.
8. "Much More" -- The Witcher Family, as you all like to say.
Those who've played the games and read the books know that Geralt of Rivia is known as the "Butcher of Blaviken" and we know he slays monsters for a living, so perhaps this means we'll see how we got his name from the jump. Similarly, concepts like the "Law of Surprise," and the existence of dragons, sorceresses, and bards are all key to The Witcher lore.
What can The Witcher books and video games tell us about the show?
This will absolutely be an action show, judging by clips released by Netflix, which include sword fights staged in streets, massive battles, uses of magic energy, and lots of creepy monsters. Did we mention Geralt slays these things for a living? The Witcher universe features all manner of fantasy beasts, including cockatrices, wraiths, basilisks, and giant centipedes. We don't know yet which ones will make it into the show, but Geralt will undoubtedly go up against plenty of them.
The team behind the show have compared their use of monsters more to horror than traditional fantasy: "We’re definitely taking the fantasy out," visual effects supervisor Julian Parry told SFX magazine. "I mean, it’s fantastical but in a grounded horror sense. For example, with Striga [a woman cursed to live as a monster], that's one gnarly-looking thing. That’s very unpleasant!"
The video games published by CD Projeckt, particularly the latest, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, emphasize Geralt's needs to survive as he tackles these gruesome beasts. He has to eat food to regain strength, brew potions to ward off toxins, and periodically repair his weapons and armor to make sure they stay effective. We don't know yet whether these elements will play a major role in the show, but they will likely contribute to the series' larger world-building.
Lastly, an important thing to note is that Geralt of Rivia, well before the muscled guy who played Superman was cast in the role, has always been a ladies man. The Witcher 3 is a horny game, such that Tub Geralt is a thing, and that Hissrich promised fans earlier this year: "There is a bathtub this season. There is a bathtub," she told io9. Sure enough, Tub Geralt appeared in the series' final trailer.
Will there be more seasons of The Witcher?
For starters, as of November, the show was confirmed to run for a second season, but its showrunner Hissrich has planned for a much longer run than that, as she revealed earlier this year. "Second season? I’ve done it for seven seasons!" she told SFX magazine. That would put it in Game of Thrones territory, assuming Netflix doesn't ice it Tuca & Bertie-style first. She has confirmed that her team only plans to adapt the books, not the video games (which feature some of the same characters, but take place years after the events of the books).
Given how rich the books are with source material, however, seven seasons or more would seem perfectly reasonable. "The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to," the showrunner said.
