Everything We Know About 'The Witcher' Season 2

Whether you were a gamer, a book reader, or simply a lover of convoluted high fantasy television, chances are you, along with apparently 76 million other people (according to Netflix's mighty suspicious new ratings report), deeply enjoyed the first season of The Witcher, the streaming service's first big-budget fantasy series. Based on the Polish book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, which inspired three video games of increasing quality, Netflix's The Witcher starred Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a traveling monster hunter who spends his days just trying to make a living in a scary, bizarre world. Relatable. Eight episodes of something like this is simply not enough to slake our thirst for burly armed creature beheadings and intricate magical politics, so for those of you searching the four winds for any hint of more, we've got you covered.
Has The Witcher been renewed for Season 2?
Yes! The show was actually renewed before the first season even aired in December 2019, which is a pretty good sign. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will return to helm the second season, which also rules because it's not every day we get to see high-budget fantasy TV directed by women!
When is Season 2 coming?
Netflix has said they'll start filming Season 2 in London early this year, with a planned release sometime in 2021.
Who will be in it?
We can expect everyone alive at the end of Season 1 to be back, probably -- this includes Henry Cavill; Anya Chalotra, who plays the sorceress Yennefer; and Freya Allan, who plays Ciri. Oh, and Geralt's bard buddy Jaskier (Joey Batey), of "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" fame, will return as well, if we live in a just world.
Will the timelines be all jumbled up again?
Probably not. The first season of the show was based on the first two books in the Witcher series, The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are actually not in the main series, but collections of short stories that show the characters' backstories. Elements from these books were taken to adapt the show, but now that [SPOILER ALERT] Geralt and Ciri have finally found each other, it's likely that the show may start hewing closer to the main series.
Which book(s) will Season 2 be based on?
Netflix hasn't announced as much, but with all the characters having converged by the end of the first season, it's likely that Season 2 will draw from the next book, which is Blood of Elves -- officially the first book in The Witcher Saga. You can almost think of Season 1 as a kind of prequel series, while in Season 2 we'll finally get the ball rolling on what is up with Ciri and her powerful screams.
Is there anything else Witcher-related out there so that I don't go nuts waiting for 2021?
There will be! Netflix also announced that it has commissioned a Witcher anime film from Schmidt Hissrich and show writer Beau DeMayo, with animation from Studio Mir, the Korean studio that worked on The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender. We don't know what it will be about, though, or whether the show's main cast will voice any of the characters, but if any fantasy series is suited to the anime treatment, it's The Witcher.
