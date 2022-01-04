Everything We Know About 'The Witcher' Season 3

Netflix

The best thing about Netflix's The Witcher, and also the most frustrating thing, is that there never seems to be enough. As soon as you finish watching the newest season, you're left wondering why you have to wait so long to watch the rest. Those of us who are already done watching Season 2, which dropped in December 2021, are already looking forward to Season 3, and, barring any new viral pandemics shutting down production, we probably won't have to wait as long between seasons this time. Let's go over what we know.

Has The Witcher been renewed for Season 3? Yes! Even before Season 2 premiered, Netflix announced as part of their TUDUM fan event that The Witcher has already been renewed for a third season. Which is great news, because, if anything, this season felt like it was all building up to an even bigger story. When will Season 3 premiere? We had to wait two years between the first and the second seasons, but that was mainly due to COVID halting all filmed productions in their tracks. The third season doesn't have a release date, and probably won't until closer to its premiere anyway, but it'll probably take at least a year before we see the third. In November 2021, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Digital Spy that the writers' room is already hard at work on the scripts for Season 3, so let's hope they keep that momentum going.

What will Season 3 be about? Okay, so, major spoilers from here on out. Basically, the final few episodes of the second season do a lot of heavy lifting in establishing the groundwork for the next season, and Geralt and Yennefer finding out exactly what Ciri is and what she can do is only part of that. At the end of the finale's big fight, when Yennefer sacrifices herself, regaining her magic as she becomes a temporary vessel for the witch Voleth Meir, she, Geralt, and Ciri are spirited into some dark parallel world where Voleth Meir originally came from and banish her back there. But before they leave, a group of horsemen, the Wraiths of Mörhogg, show up and tell Ciri to join their hunt. Anyone who knows the lore of the books or the games knows they're talking about the Wild Hunt. Ciri manages to get everyone back to their own realm safely and escapes the Wraiths, for now. Within the lore of The Witcher, Mörhogg is an evil dimension that houses a ship full of demons waiting to start Ragh nar Roog, and obviously Ciri and her Elder blood and Chaos magic abilities are instrumental to their plan. It also turns out that the monoliths that have been in the background this whole season are apparently doorways to all the universes that crashed together during the Conjunction of the Spheres, and Ciri can move back and forth through them. This means that literally everyone on the Continent is hunting Ciri, from the manipulative magical Brotherhood, to the scarred mage with the fire powers, to the elves who believe Ciri's blood will save them, to the White Flame, whose leader turns out to be Ciri's own father who's been alive this whole time!!

Who will be in the cast? At this point, we can assume that everyone who survived the bloodbath of the Season 2 finale will be back, including Henry Cavill as Witcher Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as his powerful young charge Ciri, Anya Chalotra as his sorceress ex-girlfriend Yennefer, Joey Batey as his bard ex-boyfriend-I-mean-just-friend Jaskier, and Kim Bodnia as Witcher mentor Vesemir, as well as MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Anna Shaffer as Triss, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mecia Simson as elf Francesca, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, and Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla.