Amy Adams Is 'The Woman in the Window' in the Netflix Thriller's Trailer

Some of us have been waiting for this day for a long time. The frequently delayed Amy Adams-starring thriller The Woman in the Window is finally coming to Netflix in May, and has a brand new batshit-looking trailer to herald its arrival.

The adaptation of the page-turner from controversial author A.J. Finn, aka Dan Mallory, was originally due to come out way back in 2019 before reshoots, and then the pandemic delayed its arrival. First conceived as a 20th Century Fox project, Disney sold it to Netflix back in August 2020. So, after all of that, how does it look? Well, actually like campy good fun.

Adams stars an agoraphobe who thinks she befriends her neighbor (Julianne Moore), only to witness her new pal's stabbing. Except, apparently, she never met this woman and her neighbor is actually Jennifer Jason Leigh. What's the truth, and and what's in her mind? Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tyree Henry are also there to gaslight her. The Woman in the Window is directed by Joe Wright, who has a pretty good track record with period pieces like Atonement and Pride and Prejudice. We'll see how this one turns out May 14.