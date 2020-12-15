Billie Eilish Is Just a Regular Teenager in the Trailer for Her Apple TV+ Documentary

In recent years, there's been no bigger phenomenon in music than Billie Eilish. The recording artist blew up seemingly out of nowhere in 2019 at age 17, swept The Grammys earlier this year with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and hit single "Bad Guy," and is now Gen-Z's go-to choice for seriously depressing music, while her goth aesthetic is the thing of their parents' nightmares.

She and her music are both confounding and fascinating, which makes her the perfect subject for a rock documentary. Lo and behold, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, an upcoming behind-the-scenes look at the pop star's ascension and personal life, is set to be released via Apple TV+ and in theaters on February 26, and Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for the film today. The documentary follows the recording process and subsequent tour for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and the trailer indicates that the film will peel back the veil to show who Eilish really is. Who is she? She's an ordinary teenager navigating coming-of-age firsts, growing up, and figuring out how to "feel okay," but she also happens to be extremely talented and has to worry about making sure her millions of young fans also feel okay.

You can watch the preview of Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry above, and get an even fuller glimpse into the singer's life when the film is hits Apple TV+ and theaters on February 26, 2021.