Texting Is a Nightmare in a 'The Worst Person in the World' Exclusive Deleted Scene

The agony and ecstasy of texting with a recent ex comes to life in this exclusive deleted scene from one of our favorite movies of this and last year, The Worst Person in the World. The Oscar nominated film, which premiered at 2021 festivals and was released in theaters this February, is now available in a Criterion edition, which is a must have if you fell in love, like we did, with Julie and her messy life.

Norwegian director Joachim Trier completed what is known as his "Oslo Trilogy" with this story of Julie, played by the fantastic Renate Reinsve, who tries to unpack her own restlessness as she moves between careers and lovers. In this sequence, which didn't make the final cut, she texts Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie) after she has left him. The pretense is that she needs to pick up some books at his place, but there's clearly something deeper at play. Trier shoots the two actors in split screen, highlighting the painfully awkward silences between responses. It's funny, but also surprisingly devastating, just like the rest of Worst Person.

In addition to more deleted scenes, the Criterion edition also includes interviews with Trier, Reinsve, and more of the cast and crew as well as an essay from critic Sheila O'Malley and behind the scenes footage of one of the most stunning moments. It's available now.

