HBO's 'The Young Pope' Is Divinely Weird

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of HBO's The Young Pope. It also contains photos of Jude Law wearing pope garb. Proceed with caution.

The Young Pope, HBO's latest high-profile series, opens with Jude Law's title character emerging from a pile of dead babies. That's an odd way to start a TV show, but it's not even the strangest moment in this beguiling papal melodrama. No, that probably comes when the studly new leader of the Catholic Church demands a Cherry Coke Zero. That's God mode.

Beginning with a nearly wordless seven-minute dream sequence, The Young Pope is obviously not your average Sunday night prestige drama. The miniseries, from writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty, Youth), is already a massive hit in Italy and has become a sanctified meme-machine in the weeks leading up to its premiere. But is this occasionally ponderous and chin-scratching show worthy of your steady devotion? Or will it have you falling asleep like a lapsed Catholic trying to make it through Sunday mass? Here's a quick catechism of what you need to know before you kiss the ring of this heavily-hyped new series.