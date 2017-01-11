20 Things You Only Understand About America After Living Abroad

The US is massive... like really big

You truly don’t understand how vast the US is until you leave behind the amber waves of grain and purple mountain majesties. A quick flight from New York to Miami or Chicago to San Francisco may be an easy trip for most Americans, but the sheer enormity of the country overwhelms most foreigners.



American public transit sucks

As a proud Chicagoan, I used to boast about the city’s "L" train. Looking back on all the times I credulously waited on a platform with no indication of when or which train was coming next, I’ve grown to realize just how behind we are in transit. Places like Hong Kong and Japan put the rest of the world to shame, and it’s baffling to comprehend why the rest of the world hasn’t caught on. Miss your train? Don’t sweat it, the next train is coming ONE MINUTE LATER.