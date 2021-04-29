The Unsettling Ending of Netflix's 'Things Heard & Seen,' Explained

This post contains spoilers for the end of Netflix's Things Heard & Seen, starring Amanda Seyfried and Tom Norton.

There's a painting that pops up throughout the unnerving Netflix original thriller Things Heard & Seen. It's George Inness' The Valley of the Shadow of Death, a landscape illuminated by a cross in the sky, with one man standing in its glow. In the final moments of the film, the major antagonist dissolves into a distorted version of this image, his fate left slightly obscure, but the implication being that he has been subsumed by the spiritual world, led to his death by the woman he has harmed.

Based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, Things Heard & Seen is on one hand a fairly simple spooky story of a young couple disintegrating when they move to a new town and into a house with a lingering supernatural element. On the other, it's a piece that name-drops artistic movements and the Swedish theologian and mystic Emanuel Swedenborg on its way to a gruesome ending.

It's clear that the story will conclude in tragedy from the first shot of the film, directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, when George Claire (James Norton) pulls into his garage in the winter of 1980 and finds blood dripping from the ceiling. The narrative then flashes back a few months to show George and his wife, Catherine, played by Amanda Seyfried, preparing to leave New York City, where she is working as an art restorer, for his new job as a professor at a small college upstate. There is tension in their relationship from the beginning. She is bulimic, and he doesn't seem very attuned to her needs in pursuit of his own success. But there's also something distinctly off about him. When his new boss, Floyd DeBeers (F. Murray Abraham), suggests that it was his writings on Hudson River School painter Inness' connection to the theories of Swedenborg that got him the job, George professes that he doesn't really buy into Swedenborg ideas.