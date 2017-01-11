Things No Self-Respecting Adult Should Be Doing on Facebook

Treating your profile like your personal blog

Your Facebook status is not a personal blog. It's not a diary. No one cares about what you had for dinner, what the temperature is, or how much your nephew loved Monsters Inc. 2 (which, honestly, was vastly inferior to the original -- there I said it). Just go get a Wordpress. No one will read it, but at least you'll have your dignity.



Friending people you don't actually know

Let's get something straight. Adult-Facebook isn't a gateway to meet new and exciting people; it’s a means to stay in touch with people you never really cared about in the first place. Do you really need the comfort of having 2,000 friends if only 12% would actually recognize you in person? Would you walk up to a stranger in the grocery store, show them 30 pictures of yourself, tell them where you live and everything you like, and then demand they do the same? It just isn't done.

