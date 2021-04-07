Netflix's Art Heist Doc 'This Is a Robbery' Tries to Be Your Next True-Crime Obsession

The first episode of Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist will suck you in. And then the rest will leave you hanging. It's clear that This Is a Robbery has every intention of being an internet obsession on the level of Tiger King or Making a Murderer, plus some high-value paintings and some seriously impressive Boston accents. But the tone feels at odds with the material that's actually presented, making it ultimately a disappointment.

The subject matter is inherently fascinating. On March 18, 1990, 13 works of art were stolen from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, among them Rembrandt's only seascape, a Vermeer, and a Manet. The problem is: The case is still unsolved, and This Is a Robbery, directed by Colin Barnicle, doesn't really make a good case for its own existence or length. Over the course of four hours, Barnicle leads the viewer down a series of rabbit holes and red herrings, with painstaking reenactments and diagrams. (Unfortunately, Netflix shot itself in the foot with regards to this style of storytelling, because now all I see when I see graphics in one of these things is the hand job investigation in American Vandal.)

The first half of the series details the heist—how it occurred, who was present, the magnitude of it—but in the final two installments the show evolves into a mob story, like The Sopranos or The Departed, by way of fine art. It's clear this is the material Barnicle is most enthralled by, and yet it's also the most muddled, in part because, while there's a general sense that the crime was likely perpetrated by members of the Cosa Nostra crime family and their associates, the masterpieces are still missing and no one has come forward to admit responsibility.