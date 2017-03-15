This post contains major spoilers for the first season of This Is Us.

NBC's hit This Is Us is all about twists, shockers and non-stop ugly-cry moments. The show is relatively simple, jumping between modern day and decades past to track the lives of three triplets and younger versions of their parents. But with each escalating plot twist, the all-the-feels drama has more in common with LOST than Parenthood.

The show's pervading mystery is the explanation of how the triplets' father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), died. His fate was made clear early on, and a few episodes ago viewers learned he died when the triplets were teenagers. In Season 1's penultimate episode, Jack hops in a car after having a fair amount of drinks to his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) perform with her band, a flag-waving signal to theorizing This Is Us fans. Except what everyone assumed would happen... didn't.