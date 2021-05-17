Entertainment The Angelina Jolie Thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Is a Flame-Kissed Throwback This HBO Max survival adventure doesn't let up.

Emerson Miller/Warner Bros. Pictures

Fire has a tendency to consume everything in its path. That's often true in nature, where a wall of flames can transform a forest into ash or turn a home into a crater, but it's also true in the movies, where blazing infernos often upend melodramas and disrupt adventures. Those Who Wish Me Dead, the new Angelina Jolie star vehicle on HBO Max, is an action movie filled with assault-rifle wielding tough guys, steak-chomping sheriffs, and ball-busting firemen who love to jump out of planes and cheat death. There are side-plots to follow, bits of information to track, and traumatic backstories to unpack. But the threat of a fire, teased in the film's opening moments, hangs over the plot like a cloud of smoke. That sense of impending doom works to the benefit of Those Who Wish Me Dead co-writer and director Taylor Sheridan, the writer behind hard-nosed suspense movies like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. In those films, along with his television work on the Kevin Costner drama Yellowstone, he's carved out a distinct lane as Hollywood's go-to filmmaker for brawny stories of violent, turbulent frontier life told with a touch of tenderness, some dark humor, and the occasional cowboy hat. Though his new film, an adaptation of Michael Koryta's 2014 survival novel, is a more straightforward action movie, it retains the neo-Western Sheridan touch. Just with more fire.

Here, Jolie plays Hannah, a Montana-based smokejumper haunted by a disaster where she watched some innocent young men get burned alive. She can still talk shit and drink beers with her fun-loving co-workers, but everyone she knows, including a sheriff she used to date played by Jon Bernthal, can tell she hasn't quite recovered from the trauma and stress of her most recent brush with death. She's stationed in a lookout tower, the perfect location for her to eventually come into contact with a cute young kid named Connor (Finn Little) and put herself on the path to redemption, self-forgiveness, and baptism by fire. Hannah and the boy are pursued by two vicious hit-men—an exquisitely nasty Aidan Gillen (Petyr Baelish on Game of Thrones) and a slightly out-of-place-seeming Nicholas Hoult—and the script, co-written by Sheridan, Koryta, and Charles Leavitt, takes a bit of time to set up all the plot's moving parts. Connor's dad is a forensic accountant who discovered some purposefully vague bad information about powerful people, the type of revelations that immediately make you a target for explosions, and the assassins have been hired by a shadowy figure (played by Tyler Perry, who has a very, very small role) to take him out.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The first half of the movie feels busy, jumping between regions, plot threads, and characters with a lack of focus, but the pacing improves as Sheridan locks into a more stripped-down, visceral chase through the wilderness. That second half is where the fire becomes a real threat and, more importantly, it's where Jolie, who hasn't taken on a role like this since 2010's spy thriller Salt, gets to go into full action movie mode. She gives even the mawkish, sentimental moments a degree of emotional truth and psychological resonance. "I’m absolutely someone you can trust,” she tells Connor at one point, also signaling to the viewer that you're in good hands. Just to be clear: This is not Cliffhanger, and as a visual stylist Sheridan, who prefers bullet-riddled brutality over stunt-filled spectacle, is no Renny Harlin. As an action star vs. nature slugfest, Those Who Wish Me Dead could use more flash, more excitement, and more showmanship. Even the fire could be bigger! Luckily, Jolie remains capable of delivering '00s caliber star power when the movie around her has that streaming era leanness to it. She trades banter with the kid she's tasked with protecting, confronts her darkest fears, and even dodges lightning bolts in an open field at one point. She throws herself into the role, a welcome development for Those Who Wish She Would Make More Movies Like This.

