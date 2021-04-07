Angelina Jolie Is a Fire-Fighting Action Hero in the 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Trailer

Angelina Jolie is maybe the biggest movie star in the world who doesn't act in movies all that frequently these days. So it's a total joy when we see her pop up in a starring role that doesn't involve Maleficent makeup. Though we're still waiting on a trailer for Chloé Zhao's Marvel movie Eternals, where she plays a powerful alien, here's Jolie in a role that's a little more Earthbound.

The first trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead, the latest from Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan, finds Jolie fending off assassins and wildfires to save a young boy. Jolie plays Hannah, who works in a fire tower and is reeling from a massive tragedy when she spots a kid (Finn Little) on the run. That child is being hunted by the guys (Nicholas Hoult and Aiden Gillen) who killed his father, and Hannah sets out to protect him. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal and Tyler Perry.

Sheridan is best known for his screenplays for Sicario and Hell or High Water. This marks his second feature as a director after Wind River. But mostly, we're just pumped to see Angelina Jolie, action star, again.

Those Who Wish Me Dead will hit HBO Max and theaters May 14.