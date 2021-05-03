Shrek Week: A Super-Sized Celebration of the Century's Most Unlikely Movie Hero

On May 21, 2001, the lights went down in packed movie theaters across the United States, and audiences were immediately greeted by the sounds of Smash Mouth's "All Star" and the sight of a big, green ogre emerging from an outhouse. So began the unlikely rise of Shrek, a film phenomenon that forever changed Hollywood and is embedded in the very fabric of our lives today.

An overstatement? Sure, Shrek is seen by many as something of a joke two decades after its release, but there can be no question about the extent of the movie's impact. With a collective worldwide box office haul of $3.5 billion and an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, Shrek, its three sequels, and a spinoff film turned DreamWorks Animation, with its brand of celebrity-driven kids' fare loaded with references for adults, into a major force in the industry and helped usher out the Disney Renaissance era, filled with princesses and earnestness. Even as its influence has faded onscreen, Shrek has spent the 20 years of its existence inspiring a generation, as evidenced by an enduring internet presence that has fueled the creation of countless memes and weird (often really weird) art.

It's also led to Shrek Week, our celebration of all things Shrek. We've spent a shocking amount of time thinking about, talking about, writing about and bathing in the movie's joyous charms, and we hereby invite you to join in on the fun all week long with the stories below. Get your game on. Go play.