The Best Movies at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

For film lovers, fall is the best time of year. A series of festivals timed just as the weather is getting a little chilly herald the coming of cinematic delights that just might wind up on our list of the Best Movies of 2018. Of all of these gatherings, the Toronto International Film Festival is arguably the most populist -- guaranteed to satisfy fans of blockbusters as well as those who seek out the best in foreign and indie titles. Sure, there are plenty of prestige picks, but also Michael Myers is stalking in the corner waiting to slash.
So, yes, this year's TIFF, as it's called, hosts the world premiere of Halloween, the new sequel to John Carpenter's classic featuring Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode as a badass grandma. But leaving the Midnight Madness section, you'll find the North American debuts of two Oscar front-runners: the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga romance A Star Is Born and (the already controversial) Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, which stars Ryan Gosling. Other highlights: Widows, in which Viola Davis kicks ass as the wife of a criminal who takes matters into her own hands; the Jonah Hill-directed skateboarding-teens movie Mid90s; films by auteurs Alfonso Cuarón and Barry Jenkins; and flashy turns from Timothée Chalamet and Nicole Kidman.
We'll be on the scene for all of that and more. Check back in throughout the festival as we update with what you should (and shouldn't) see.
Assassination Nation
Cast: Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse, Joel McHale
Director: Sam Levinson
Why it's worth seeing: Assassination Nation is sort of like what would happen if a woke Instagram account came to life and got really really violent. Primed to age as well as raw chicken left outside of the fridge -- it even starts with trigger warnings -- this tale of social media gone wrong is a nasty 2018 time capsule. Telegraphing exactly what's going to happen, Levinson sets his town in modern day Salem, where everything goes haywire once the residents' cell phones start getting hacked. The townspeople head quickly into hysteria, and our heroine Lily (Odessa Young) and her four girlfriends are at the center of their ire. The sexy provocations of the first half of the film turn upsetting as the young women's bodies are targeted. Levinson does have an eye for horror and one sequence that watches a home invasion from the outside is stylish and chilling. Still, for all of its flaws, boils down to a shrug of a final punchline that is maybe worth the price of admission.
The Sisters Brothers
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Riz Ahmed, Jake Gyllenhaal
Director: Jacques Audiard
Why it's worth seeing: What looks from the outset like a slapstick western about two hitmen tracking their marks across hostile terrain, ends up being something much more special in this adaptation of a novel by Patrick DeWitt. Phoenix and Reilly are oddly but perfectly matched as the titular bickering siblings, Charlie and Eli. Charlie has grown comfortable with the savage violence that rules their lives; Eli, the more sensitive of the two is growing weary. Meanwhile, their target, Ahmed's Hermann Kermit Warm develops an unlikely friendship with Gyllenhaal's John Morris, as they bond over the prospect of an ideal society. What results is entertaining, but also deeply thoughtful, as it considers loyalty, greed, and what it really means to pursue the American dream. I didn't go into this movie expecting to be struck by its sweetness, but I left it marveling at how it exposed vulnerability in this quintessentially masculine genre.
