The Best Movies at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

Toronto: Home of the Blue Jays, the CN Tower, plentiful Tim Hortons locations, and, for 10 days every September, some of the greatest cinema from around the world. Yes, it's that time of year again, and your intrepid Thrillist reporters, Emma Stefansky and Esther Zuckerman, are headed up north to check out some of the biggest movies of the fall. These are the selections that you're going to be hearing about throughout the season known as "awards." Among them? Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; Waves, the latest drama from A24; Matt Damon and Christian Bale as car boys in Ford v Ferrari; and Joaquin Phoenix's wild turn as the Joker in, well, Joker. We'll check out Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, Taika Waititi as Hitler in his "anti-hate satire" Jojo Rabbit, and Renée Zellweger's comeback in Judy. Plus, we'll have our eye on some of the festival's more offbeat selections: Nicolas Cage in a H.P. Lovecraft adaptation and Veep creator Armando Iannucci's take on David Copperfield. Stay tuned throughout the next week as we update this post with our favorite movies from 2019's Toronto International Film Festival.
The Lighthouse
Director: Robert Eggers
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe
Why it's worth seeing: The VVitch director Robert Eggers is back, baby, with another historical horror show, this time set on an island populated by two men, a lighthouse, and quite a few insanely terrifying nightmares. Robert Pattinson plays Ephraim Winslow, a young man who is serving a month on a windswept island off the coast of Maine, helping its aging lighthouse keeper Thomas (Willem Dafoe) with day-to-day tasks. Obviously, there's more going on here than just that, but to explain any more of the story would rob you of a truly scary, wonderful experience. The whole thing is shot in black and white and looks like an Ingmar Bergman movie, and the entire time Pattinson and Dafoe converse in a delightfully crusty, rumbly Herman Melville-inspired sailor dialect from another century, growling things like, "GET TO WORK, SAYS I!!" at each other. Once it gets to the real scary stuff, there's no going back. - Emma Stefansky
Pain and Glory
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia
Why it's worth seeing: The great Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar's latest is meta on multiple levels: It's seemingly a work of autofiction that also references the very nature of autofiction. And that's without getting into the staggering ending that's worth keeping a surprise. Antonio Banderas -- Almodóvar's long-time collaborator -- plays Salvador Mallo, a famous filmmaker, not unlike Almodóvar himself. Solidly middle aged, Salvador suffers from a variety of ailments, rendering shooting difficult for him. A rep screening of one of his classic movies brings him back into contact with its star, an addict who fought with him on set. Salvador is looking to make amends, but finds a heroin habit along the way, which both eases his pain and sends him on a journey of reminiscence. Throughout Pain and Glory, Salvador's present actions are interspersed with a romantic picture of his childhood featuring his mother (the great Penélope Cruz). Ultimately, Pain and Glory finds Salvador finding his way back to inspiration, through Almodóvar's typically brightly colored lens. - Esther Zuckerman
Parasite
Director: Bong Joon-ho
Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong
Why it's worth seeing: Hoping to dig his family out of their lower class destitution, Ki-woo systematically infiltrates the wealthy Park family's household, replacing every member of their staff with his own sister, his mother, and his father. The slow but steady home invasion movie is hilarious to watch unfold -- until things get extremely weird one stormy night. There's a point at which this movie goes from a hysterical class farce to a viscerally terrifying, violent thriller, and that's when Parasite transforms from a great movie into an unforgettable one. - ES
Synonyms
Director: Nadav Lapid
Cast: Tom Mercier, Quentin Dolmaire, Louise Chevillotte
Why it's worth seeing: A sexy, disturbing movie, Synonyms lands in Toronto after winning the top prize at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Director Nadav Lapid opens on a situation both dire and absurd: A young man enters an empty apartment in Paris and takes a shower. While he's naked, all of his belongings and clothes are stolen. He slips on the floor trying to run after the unseen culprit. He falls asleep in the tub, nearly freezing to death until he's rescued by a pretty French couple. As the film unfolds, details about the person we come to know as Yoav (Tom Mercier) trickle out. He's Israeli, but refuses to speak Hebrew, having decided he's going to adopt Paris as his new home. He has military experience and is prone to violent physical outbursts, but his mental state is inscrutable. He walks around the city telling himself not to look up and reciting words from a thesaurus he carries around. Mercier gives an exquisitely intense performance, while Lapid's camera careens, never allowing the audience to get comfortable. It's a poetic saga about nationality rooted in a deep frustration with Lapid's home country. - EZ
