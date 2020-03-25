Thrillist
The Best Celebrity Impersonations on TikTok

There’s really no reason why you shouldn’t be on TikTok by now. Sure, the app has its fair share of cringy e-boys, embarrassing choreographed dance numbers, and bad coronavirus jokes. But the idea that TikTok speaks only to a younger generation is a misconception. If you scroll hard enough and master the algorithm, you’ll come across content that’s universally funny -- like good old celebrity impressions. TikTok opens us up to a world of talented impersonator underdogs who we might not have heard of if they hadn't gone viral. We’ve compiled a list of 10 celebrity impersonators who will maybe convince you to finally download the app.

@matturday.night.live

RAMI MALEK’S UPDATE ON NYC WEATHER ##impression ##impersonation ##voice ##voiceover ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##ramimalek ##comedian ##rami ##snl ##queen

♬ original sound - matturday.night.live

Rami Malek

Matt Friend, otherwise known as @matturday.night.live, does an impressive Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, but his Rami Malek takes the prize. Friend nails that subtle head shake, occasional eye bulge, and signature lip pucker.

@andrealopezcomedy

POV: You’re at a meeting listening to Kourtney’s plan for poosh blog during COVID 19 ##fyp

♬ original sound - andrealopezcomedy

Kourtney Kardashian 

This impression is so spot-on it’s frightening. TikTok is flush with Kourtney Kardashian impressions, most of which imitate the way she chomps on her salad in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But Andrea Lopez (@andrealopezcomedy) creates a fake editorial plan for Kourtney’s website, Poosh, sprinkles in a few “bible,” and makes you question whether or not she’s dubbing audio.

@angielovescarrots

idk why I did this ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##singing

♬ original sound - angielovescarrots

Miley Cyrus

Angie Santalo, @angielovescarrots, gives the real Miley a run for her money. This TikTok, which blew up with 1.3 million views, has since been surpassed with renditions of “Roxanne” and “Silent Night.”

@heyberg

FOLLOW FOR PART 3! :) ##fyp ##foryou ##impressions ##sketchcomedy ##BestThingSince ##voiceimpressions ##politicalsatire ##lol ##politicalcomedy

♬ original sound - heyberg

Donald Trump and Barack Obama

Evan Berger, @heyberg, has become somewhat of a TikTok sensation, famous for his one-man dialogues between Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Not only are Evan’s impressions hilarious, but they also allow us to imagine a world in which Trump and Obama are playing hide n’ seek.

@michael_messer

My voice after watching Matthew McConaughey ##foryou ##impression ##impressions ##fyp ##voices ##funny

♬ original sound - michael_messer

Matthew McConaughey

A versatile impressionist, Michael Messer (@michael_messer) can do anything from Heath Ledger’s Joker to Adam Sandler’s Billy Madison. Here, he employs the famous “One day on…” TikTok format to deliver an incredible McConaughey, giving us his best “alright, alright, alright.”  

@chloegardnr

Timothée Chalamet trying to sit in a chair ##timotheechalamet ##ladybird ##cmbyn ##theking ##foryoupage ##fyp ##NYU ##littlewomen ##cars ##CoolRanchDance

♬ Une Barque Sur L'océan - André Laplante

Timothée Chalamet 

This one’s all about the body movement. User @chloegardnr perfectly captures Timothée’s wispy back-and-forth.

@nataliefriedman

Cardi B Vs. Corona 🥊 ##fyp ##impression ##cardib @hudabeauty

♬ original sound - nataliefriedman

Cardi B

Comedian Natalie Friedman’s (@nataliefriedman) Cardi B impression is so good she managed to wrangle the star into doing a TikTok with her. 

@jamiek.burns

POV: Your ex’s new girl is the nicest girl in the world and has her own makeup line. ##TalkToAnimals ##beautyroutine ##tiktok

♬ Classical - Meditation Music

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore falls victim to many impressions, but Jamie K. Burns (@jamiek.burns) does some creative renditions, like a POV where Drew Barrymore finds you after you’ve been missing for five years. 

@jewelsgold

since you asked for another @shakira impersonation under my last impersonations vid🤩 tag her ##wakawaka##shakirachallenge##impersonation##singing##foryou

♬ original sound - jewelsgold

Shakira

Jewels Gold (@jewelsgold) mimics Shakira’s signature yodel and even has the hair to match.  

@prodpsilo

POV: You’re Ariana Grande and You’re Making A Pb&J ##4you ##foryoupage ##foryou ##foru

♬ follow the insta - prodpsilo

Ariana Grande 

Perhaps the most avant-garde performance on this list, user @prodpsilo pokes fun at Ariana’s characteristic oversized hoodies, making a PB&J sandwich with long sleeves. The TikTok, which has 1.1 million views, spurred a trend of TikToks in which people perform everyday tasks without rolling up their sleeves. Grande herself responded, “man if y’all don’t leave me alone.”

