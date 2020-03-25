The Best Celebrity Impersonations on TikTok

There’s really no reason why you shouldn’t be on TikTok by now. Sure, the app has its fair share of cringy e-boys, embarrassing choreographed dance numbers, and bad coronavirus jokes. But the idea that TikTok speaks only to a younger generation is a misconception. If you scroll hard enough and master the algorithm, you’ll come across content that’s universally funny -- like good old celebrity impressions. TikTok opens us up to a world of talented impersonator underdogs who we might not have heard of if they hadn't gone viral. We’ve compiled a list of 10 celebrity impersonators who will maybe convince you to finally download the app.
Rami Malek
Matt Friend, otherwise known as @matturday.night.live, does an impressive Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, but his Rami Malek takes the prize. Friend nails that subtle head shake, occasional eye bulge, and signature lip pucker.
Kourtney Kardashian
This impression is so spot-on it’s frightening. TikTok is flush with Kourtney Kardashian impressions, most of which imitate the way she chomps on her salad in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But Andrea Lopez (@andrealopezcomedy) creates a fake editorial plan for Kourtney’s website, Poosh, sprinkles in a few “bible,” and makes you question whether or not she’s dubbing audio.
Miley Cyrus
Angie Santalo, @angielovescarrots, gives the real Miley a run for her money. This TikTok, which blew up with 1.3 million views, has since been surpassed with renditions of “Roxanne” and “Silent Night.”
Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Evan Berger, @heyberg, has become somewhat of a TikTok sensation, famous for his one-man dialogues between Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Not only are Evan’s impressions hilarious, but they also allow us to imagine a world in which Trump and Obama are playing hide n’ seek.
Matthew McConaughey
A versatile impressionist, Michael Messer (@michael_messer) can do anything from Heath Ledger’s Joker to Adam Sandler’s Billy Madison. Here, he employs the famous “One day on…” TikTok format to deliver an incredible McConaughey, giving us his best “alright, alright, alright.”
Timothée Chalamet
This one’s all about the body movement. User @chloegardnr perfectly captures Timothée’s wispy back-and-forth.
Cardi B
Comedian Natalie Friedman’s (@nataliefriedman) Cardi B impression is so good she managed to wrangle the star into doing a TikTok with her.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore falls victim to many impressions, but Jamie K. Burns (@jamiek.burns) does some creative renditions, like a POV where Drew Barrymore finds you after you’ve been missing for five years.
Shakira
Jewels Gold (@jewelsgold) mimics Shakira’s signature yodel and even has the hair to match.
Ariana Grande
Perhaps the most avant-garde performance on this list, user @prodpsilo pokes fun at Ariana’s characteristic oversized hoodies, making a PB&J sandwich with long sleeves. The TikTok, which has 1.1 million views, spurred a trend of TikToks in which people perform everyday tasks without rolling up their sleeves. Grande herself responded, “man if y’all don’t leave me alone.”
