This TikToker Is Reading One Sentence of 'Twilight' Every Day "Maybe we'll get to see this apple once we get later in the story."

We've been in varying states of quarantine for nearly a year (barf), which means we've all found ways to get creative figuring out ways to pass the time. Some of us lovingly nurture our sourdough starter, others have taken up digital painting, and some have probably written at least one novel by now. Many of us are using this time to catch up on our reading lists, finally starting the classics we've been putting off for a rainy day, like Moby-Dick, Great Expectations, or Stephenie Meyer's vampire romance Twilight—which is what one TikTok user has been reading since November... one sentence a day. And, luckily for us, documenting it all on video. TikTok user Shaiann Alger (with the vivid handle @new_poop15) picked up her copy of Twilight on November 25, and proceeded to post one TikTok of herself every single day since then, reading every sentence in order from beginning to (hopefully!) end. Inspired by fellow TikToker Spencer Mayleben, who has been reading one sentence of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone every day for almost a year, Shaiann's posts are both expert parody and valuable literary analysis. At only 69 sentences in at time of publication (nice), it shouldn't take too long for you to catch up if her videos haven't surfaced on your For You page yet, and, trust us, we recommend watching every single one.

Alger presents every sentence with equal care, first introducing herself at the beginning of her videos with various identities, from "Hi, I'm DreamWorks' Shrek character" to "a turbochad" to "not mad, just disappointed." She then reads that day's sentence (we're barely past the first pages of the first chapter), kicking off insightful commentary with a dry "okay," and ends with, "That's all for today." The videos, when watched one right after another in reverse chronological order, offer a comforting pattern, Alger's soft deadpan and careful observations digging deep into, surely, one of our generation's richest texts.

Take Day 52, for example, just after Bella Swan gets off the plane in Forks: "'Charlie was waiting for me with the cruiser.' Okay. So, I guess Charlie has a cruiser." The facts are all there. Most of the sentences are pretty short, sometimes just two words, not offering much in terms of context or character development, but occasionally there will be a lengthy portion of dialogue or a page turn that makes that particular day feel a little bit special, a little bit momentous. How many sentences are there in Twilight? There are 544 pages in the paperback Alger reads from, so there must be thousands of them. This endeavor could go on for years. We sure hope it does.

