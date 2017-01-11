The Movies of Tim Burton, Ranked

Like many gifted directors, Tim Burton is a series of contradictions: a neurotic outsider who makes enormously popular tentpole movies; a death-obsessed horror fanatic capable of gooey sentimentality; and a brilliant animator who left cartoons behind for live action that, over the years, has only become less and less lifelike.

With Burton's latest imaginative concoction, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, now out in theaters, the debates that often circle Burton's career will start up again. Did he peak a long time ago? Or does he still have that magical gothic touch? And, seriously, why does he always cast Johnny Depp?