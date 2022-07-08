Tim Heidecker Explains His Love of Bruce Springsteen
The comedian and musician on how The Boss inspired his new album 'High School' as he gears up for his Two Tims Tour.
On the second-to-last song of Tim Heidecker's new album High School, he unleashes a dirty growl in the bridge that can only be described as Springsteenian, as if Heidecker shotgunned a can of Bruce juice before entering the recording booth with an American flag bandana in his back pocket. "I'm a weed-wackin', lawn-mowin', leaf-blowin', snow-shovelin' boy," he crackles in "What Did We Do With Our Time?" It's one of Heidecker's many opuses about teenage nostalgia, both sunny and full of ennui: chilling with the dudes during summer break, watching his friend sitting stoned in a classroom, witnessing parking-lot fights, plucking around on a guitar in your childhood bedroom, reading Kurt Vonnegut for the first time.
Longtime fans of Heidecker—best known for his absurdist comedy on shows like Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories, and the ongoing web series On Cinema at the Cinema—might be surprised at the earnestness infused in his most recent batch of songs. We shouldn't be. It's been present in his work for years, including Rick Alverson's movie The Comedy and Heidecker's current podcast Office Hours. His seven studio albums have gotten progressively less tongue-in-cheek since 2011's Cainthology (Songs in the Key of Cain), which goofed on former Republican presidential hopeful and CEO of Godfather's Pizza Herman Cain. His 2020 record Fear of Death seemed to catch everyone off guard, the "oh, shit" moment where critics scrambled to take Heidecker's Serious Music for what it is instead of waiting for the punchline.
"Because I've persisted and kept doing these musical projects, and people are warming up to the fact that it's not just a joke and that I take it seriously, that's spread around the music community a bit," Heidecker tells Thrillist over Zoom.
He infiltrated Mac DeMarco's home studio to record High School over the course of a week. "I was talking to Mac about it the other day and he was like, 'Yeah, I thought you guys were just coming over to do some demos or just try something for a day, but then it was like, 'Oh, we're actually making a record,'" Heidecker recalls. "We just dove right in."
Engineered by Drew Erickson, who worked on the new Angel Olsen and Father John Misty records, with contributions from Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood and finishing sprinkles by Eric Johnson of the Fruit Bats, every song on High School would fit swimmingly on a summer-jams playlist to soundtrack backyard barbecues or meandering trips down a river. Plenty of music publications have called it one of the year's best rock albums. Now, Heidecker is taking it on the road for a month-and-a-half tour that pairs Tim Heidecker and His Very Good Band with the boorish stand-up persona he introduced in his lockdown special, An Evening With Tim Heidecker. The task of switching his brain from comedian Tim's "No More Bullshit" act to rock-'n'-roll Tim for 36 nights doesn't seem to faze him.
"Maybe it's just because I've been doing live performance for so long," Heidecker says. "There is this weird thing where I can just stand by the side of the stage and talk to whoever's there, and, 'What are we going to do after the show?' and, 'It looks like a good crowd,' and, 'Yeah, I'll see you later.'" Then I go out there, I'm just this other person. I don't know why I can do that, but I can." Aside from making sure he remembers the words to his own songs ("I'm really bad with lyrics," he admits), the only "boring but true" thing he's doing to prepare is keeping in shape, physically and vocally. "I have to warm up my voice a certain way. I have to make sure I'm stretched and I'm running every day. I just don't want to be four days into the show and throw my back out and then be like, 'Well, fuck. What am I going to do now?' or lose my voice. And I'm practicing the songs every day."
In the brief waiting period before the start of the Two Tims Tour, Heidecker shared his anticipation to play more electrifying shows. That means "introducing new songs [in sound check] and going long on some songs, or just opening up a little bit," he says, hoping to finish out the dates and head right back into the studio. Like The Boss, Heidecker is constantly working and evolving, and with his Springsteen-inspired songs, I asked him to get into the music and legend of the iconic rocker.
How Bruce Springsteen inspired High School
Listening to the melange of folk and classic-rock influences on Heidecker's new album, it's hard not to hear a Springsteen-esque touch in the songwriting. But Heidecker gravitated to one album in particular as he wrote High School in the midst of the pandemic.
What were you listening to when you were writing High School?
One of the big things I was listening to—because the album was written mostly during the pandemic and being at home and just working on my own, writing songs in my basement and stuff, or my studio garage—during that period was his Live 1975-85. It's this classic box set that came out right after Born in the U.S.A. It's this iconic cover on stage, a side shot of him. I never really listened to that record in particular, but it was this amazing story being told because it's chronological order, pretty much. I would go on a six-mile walk, and it would be a couple hours listening to the record. I wouldn't always get through it in one go, but I was like, "Man, this is really cool. This sounds great. This band cooks," and it's a good listen. It's a good time.
It starts with his club shows, playing The Roxy and these little rock venues, and then by the end of the four-CD box set, you're in giant stadiums and doing "Glory Days" and stuff. There's this really cool musical journey that he goes on, and you go on with him.
There's a story he tells. He does these great stories before the songs, and he does this one before "The River" that is about his dad. Him and his dad didn't get along, and they had this very contentious relationship. He tells the story about how his dad kept wanting to cut his hair and wanting him to get his shit together and all this stuff. And Bruce has to go up to the draft board to see if he's going to get drafted into Vietnam. He says when he comes home, his dad asked him where he was. Well, before that his dad says, "You ought to join the Army. They'll whip you up. They'll cut your hair," using that as a threat like, "I'm going to send you to the Army." But when his dad finds out that he didn't get drafted, his dad says, "That's good," and it gives me chills. It's the saddest and the sweetest story.
The evolution of Springsteen
The Boss has been a ubiquitous presence for basically 50 years, but even as his biggest hits maintain their place on classic-rock radio stations, his career has swerved into territories—some great, some not so great—driven by his artistic interests.
For you, as a performer and a music appreciator in general, what do you find so interesting and inspiring about him?
I first became aware of Bruce Springsteen as soon as I could read or write. Probably, it would've been "Born in the U.S.A." and seeing videos for "Glory Days" and "Dancing in the Dark" that would've been my awakening or my first concept of him. He has tremendous integrity. He's established this career as an artist who works really hard to do what he thinks he wants to do artistically, and has just been himself the entire time. His music definitely takes steps to the left and to the right, and he's adventurous in his "I'm going to experiment with doing a Glen Campbell-sounding record," or "I'm going to do this very folky, lo-fi record." He's always pushing himself, but he still maintains this core artist that is him. But at the same time, he's very creative and able to create a character in his songs, and a persona that is not him. There's obviously this character that he is in the Born to Run, Darkness period, this working-class, blue-collar guy that fixes up cars. That's not him, but he's such a good storyteller that we believe that to be him. But in his Broadway show, he talks about how these are characters he's created.
I'm a big Bob Dylan guy, but Bruce takes what Dylan was doing and takes it to another level, which is combining this incredible energy and musicianship and fun. There's a lot of fun, I think, in Dylan's Rolling Thunder period. But the fun of that band and Springsteen's energy, and the power and the excitement of that band together, is just infectious and moving. He's a great singer. I think people don't talk about this, but he's a great guitar player. His solos are insane, and they're him, and you see him doing it live. He makes it look really easy. Maybe that's why he doesn't get the attention for it. But he rips. He destroys on these solos, and they're heavy. He's the full package.
Since you brought up Dylan, especially now, I feel like people are just like, "Oh, God, another Bob Dylan record. We're really doing this again?"
Well, I would push back on that because I think Bob's latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, would be in my top 10 of his. I would say I think he's operating on a very high level at the moment.
Does Bruce have a flop era?
I was thinking about that this morning. I mean, the Human Touch and Lucky Town period I can't really get into. There's something about that '73-to-'84 period that's just damn near perfect. The sound of the band, the quality of the songs, the energy, it's all there. There's ups and downs in his late period, but it's always interesting, what he's doing and what happens next. How do you stay the same, but not be redundant?
Okay, I will also say at this time that I am a loose Bruce Head.
Yeah, a loose Bruce.
Loose Bruce. Nebraska is the album that I feel like a lot of people point to as "this is actually his masterpiece," but I'm curious if that rings true for you, or if there's another album that really connects for you.
Darkness on the Edge of Town is the one. It is a perfect album, and it's just got it all. I mean, probably one of my top-five favorite songs of all time, "Racing in the Street," is on it. I appreciate Nebraska. It has an indie-cred thing going for it that I get because it's such a great counterpoint to the big, bombastic arena rock. But I like big, bombastic arena rock when it's done really well, and when it's not just for nothing. Bruce always has a message or a point of view or something that makes you think, makes you sad or reflective or nostalgic or something.
Then I look at Born in the U.S.A., which sometimes gets written off, and I look at the B-side of Born in the U.S.A. It's kind of insane. If I'm looking at it now, it's "No Surrender," which is a great song. If you don't know "Bobby Jean," that's one of the great ones. "I'm Going Down" is great. "Glory Days," "Dancing in the Dark," and "My Hometown" are the last three songs on that record. It's just one after another, just slaughtering. Totally unskippable. There's one or two skippable songs on Born in the U.S.A. So, those two, I was like, "Born in the U.S.A., he's already in the '80s. You got a lot of synths on there. The drum sounds weird." But I'm coming back to Born in the U.S.A. as a strong contender.
Speaking of drums in the '80s, they have a very particular quality to them, that weird reverb.
Yeah, gated drums is what it's called. That's our enemy. But it's cool. It can be used very effectively, for sure.
If anyone's looking for a late-period gem out of Bruce, you get into these records: Magic, Working on a Dream, Wrecking Ball, High Hopes, this new one, Letter to You—there's just a lot of music out there that I don't know how many people dip into. But now that we have streaming, you can dip into anything, and there's a song on the record Magic called "Girls In Their Summer Clothes" that I love and is a very cool production and very catchy song that is just buried in the middle of one of these late-period records that I recommend to everybody.
The moment Heidecker's fandom was nearly ruined
Springsteen has a reputation for being a genial, normal guy out in public, gamely posing for pictures with New Jerseyians or being a good Samaritan around Monmouth County. But Heidecker's closest run-in arguably should have turned him off from listening to The Boss ever again.
I feel like friends from New Jersey always have some Bruce story of, "I stopped at a stoplight, and there was Bruce, and we waved and had a little chat, and then he drove away." Growing up in Allentown and as you were living in Philadelphia, were there any legendary anecdotes being traded around about having a run-in with The Boss?
I don't have any personal ones. I do have a tangential one: It's amazing that I'm a Bruce Springsteen fan because my orientation at college, at Temple University in Philly, was you go for the weekend and stay in the dorms and learn everything. One night, I was in my room and it was 11:00, and somebody down the hall had "Streets of Philadelphia" on repeat for an hour.
I didn't understand it. I didn't understand why somebody would want that. Why would you want that going on? But the way that song starts, it has this doot-doot-tck dodoo-dodoo-tck, and that would just reverberate throughout the dorm hall, and it would just be like, "Oh my god. He's doing it again." The song would start. It's the drum thing again, and very scarring. But I've never had any contact with anybody near that organization, the E Street world. Maybe one day.
Seeing Springsteen live
The Boss's live shows are legendary. Even as he ages, he remains one of the greatest performers of all time, ripping through three-and-a-half-hour sets mixed with stories and orations that transition from one song to the next.
I assume you've seen him live.
I've only seen him once, and it was very beautiful, spiritual. I took my wife, and she was not a fan but was moved beyond belief at being in the room with not only the band and him, but the crowd and their energy and singing along. It's funny—he writes so many songs that have these "ohh-ohh-OHhh," and it's easy to sing along. It's easy to become a part of the show.
It was in LA at the Sports Arena. It was 2006, around then, but it was funny because it was at another perilous time in our country. The Iraq War was going very badly, and there was a lot of talk about torture and Abu Ghraib and the constitution and who are we as a people, and Bruce was right in the middle of that, being very anti-Bush and anti-Iraq War, and talking about losing who we are. I remember this couple sitting behind us. It was an 8:00 show. It was Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. There's no other acts playing. You're there to see that.
People are filtering in, and it's 7:45, it's 7:50, it's 8, and the house lights are still on. It's 8:05, maybe, and this couple behind us—they must have come in from the desert or something, all denim and looking a little Trump-y. I wouldn't have said that then, but they were looking a little Trump-y. At 8:05, this guy goes, "COME ON!" as loud as he could: "Come on! What the hell?" I was like, "Dude, have you ever gone to see any..." Then five minutes later, the lights go down and the show starts.
Then later in the night, when Bruce gives this, "We have to take a look at ourselves. We know this is not who we are. We are Americans," and he does this thing, and it was pretty overtly liberal in his point of view. It's not just a "we're all one people" thing. A few minutes later, I look back, and those folks had split. They stepped out. They were done.
It was funny, but Bruce does play to these huge audiences. I'm sure Chris Christie's in the audience, and all kinds of right-wingers are his fan base in a lot of ways. But he still speaks his mind, and he's still very politically active, and not wavered in that way. I think that's just the kind of guy he is.
It goes back to the thing that you said about his integrity, too. He knows that he is one of the biggest musicians on the planet, and yet he does not care about alienating the fan bases to play it all sides.
Yeah. I'm curious if it's going to actually start affecting his tour next year. Are there those Trump cult members that are going to just not go? It's become so intertwined now.
The longevity of The Boss
Springsteen doesn't have any apparent enemies or public feuds, which is somewhat shocking considering how long he's been active. He just gets better, and more assured of himself, over time.
I don't think it exists, but does Bruce Springsteen have a nemesis that you know of?
Does Bruce Springsteen have a nemesis? Well, I think you could say Billy Joel is a friendly rivalry. Both careers are chugging along at the same time. There's Bruce from New Jersey, Billy from Long Island—how they meet in the middle. It's funny that Dylan, I think, felt that Bruce was the rival, the kid coming to take his treat, and something happens with Bob in the '70s and the early '80s, where you start seeing him get toned up and wearing leather vests with his biceps out, and you're like, "You're totally jealous of Bruce and his physique."
I also saw Bon Jovi. People tried to make that into two New Jerseyians butting heads.
Oh, I don't... Hell no.
I don't think so, though. That doesn't feel right.
No, no, no. Yeah, I don't consider him a serious person.
I also think he's really aging nicely. I think there's some of these guys that don't age. Bono is a guy where I feel like he's not aging great, and it's not about how he looks. It's what he's wearing and what he's doing with his hair and everything. Bruce, he keeps looking better.
I think for everybody in showbiz, whether it's music or anything, it's like, how do you keep doing this for a long period of time and not burn out? How do you not turn into an oldies act? All these things that I think some people are good at and some people aren't, and I think he's very much at the top of the list.
He's not writing cringe poems about Ukraine that Nancy Pelosi reads to Congress.
The one thing about Bruce I didn't get anywhere near was his Obama podcast. I think that that feels a little cringey, a little... I don't know. I don't need to hear you two talk about each other.
This interview was edited and condensed.