Tim Heidecker Explains His Love of Bruce Springsteen

The evolution of Springsteen

The Boss has been a ubiquitous presence for basically 50 years, but even as his biggest hits maintain their place on classic-rock radio stations, his career has swerved into territories—some great, some not so great—driven by his artistic interests.

For you, as a performer and a music appreciator in general, what do you find so interesting and inspiring about him?

I first became aware of Bruce Springsteen as soon as I could read or write. Probably, it would've been "Born in the U.S.A." and seeing videos for "Glory Days" and "Dancing in the Dark" that would've been my awakening or my first concept of him. He has tremendous integrity. He's established this career as an artist who works really hard to do what he thinks he wants to do artistically, and has just been himself the entire time. His music definitely takes steps to the left and to the right, and he's adventurous in his "I'm going to experiment with doing a Glen Campbell-sounding record," or "I'm going to do this very folky, lo-fi record." He's always pushing himself, but he still maintains this core artist that is him. But at the same time, he's very creative and able to create a character in his songs, and a persona that is not him. There's obviously this character that he is in the Born to Run, Darkness period, this working-class, blue-collar guy that fixes up cars. That's not him, but he's such a good storyteller that we believe that to be him. But in his Broadway show, he talks about how these are characters he's created.

I'm a big Bob Dylan guy, but Bruce takes what Dylan was doing and takes it to another level, which is combining this incredible energy and musicianship and fun. There's a lot of fun, I think, in Dylan's Rolling Thunder period. But the fun of that band and Springsteen's energy, and the power and the excitement of that band together, is just infectious and moving. He's a great singer. I think people don't talk about this, but he's a great guitar player. His solos are insane, and they're him, and you see him doing it live. He makes it look really easy. Maybe that's why he doesn't get the attention for it. But he rips. He destroys on these solos, and they're heavy. He's the full package.

Since you brought up Dylan, especially now, I feel like people are just like, "Oh, God, another Bob Dylan record. We're really doing this again?"

Well, I would push back on that because I think Bob's latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, would be in my top 10 of his. I would say I think he's operating on a very high level at the moment.

Does Bruce have a flop era?

I was thinking about that this morning. I mean, the Human Touch and Lucky Town period I can't really get into. There's something about that '73-to-'84 period that's just damn near perfect. The sound of the band, the quality of the songs, the energy, it's all there. There's ups and downs in his late period, but it's always interesting, what he's doing and what happens next. How do you stay the same, but not be redundant?

Okay, I will also say at this time that I am a loose Bruce Head.

Yeah, a loose Bruce.

Loose Bruce. Nebraska is the album that I feel like a lot of people point to as "this is actually his masterpiece," but I'm curious if that rings true for you, or if there's another album that really connects for you.

Darkness on the Edge of Town is the one. It is a perfect album, and it's just got it all. I mean, probably one of my top-five favorite songs of all time, "Racing in the Street," is on it. I appreciate Nebraska. It has an indie-cred thing going for it that I get because it's such a great counterpoint to the big, bombastic arena rock. But I like big, bombastic arena rock when it's done really well, and when it's not just for nothing. Bruce always has a message or a point of view or something that makes you think, makes you sad or reflective or nostalgic or something.

Then I look at Born in the U.S.A., which sometimes gets written off, and I look at the B-side of Born in the U.S.A. It's kind of insane. If I'm looking at it now, it's "No Surrender," which is a great song. If you don't know "Bobby Jean," that's one of the great ones. "I'm Going Down" is great. "Glory Days," "Dancing in the Dark," and "My Hometown" are the last three songs on that record. It's just one after another, just slaughtering. Totally unskippable. There's one or two skippable songs on Born in the U.S.A. So, those two, I was like, "Born in the U.S.A., he's already in the '80s. You got a lot of synths on there. The drum sounds weird." But I'm coming back to Born in the U.S.A. as a strong contender.

Speaking of drums in the '80s, they have a very particular quality to them, that weird reverb.

Yeah, gated drums is what it's called. That's our enemy. But it's cool. It can be used very effectively, for sure.

If anyone's looking for a late-period gem out of Bruce, you get into these records: Magic, Working on a Dream, Wrecking Ball, High Hopes, this new one, Letter to You—there's just a lot of music out there that I don't know how many people dip into. But now that we have streaming, you can dip into anything, and there's a song on the record Magic called "Girls In Their Summer Clothes" that I love and is a very cool production and very catchy song that is just buried in the middle of one of these late-period records that I recommend to everybody.