Tina Fey & Jimmy Fallon Return to 'SNL' to Own Weekend Update

The sketch was as fair and balanced as only two skeptical Philadelphians could be. Unlike like the raucous Trump-bashing cold open, the duo took on the major candidates in the race, and had some strong words for Hillary:

"Hillary's husband cheated on her, and I don't like the way she handled it," Fey said as "Denise McDonough," in a rare well-tuned display of the Philly accent. What was Denise's problem? "I don't like that she didn't finish the job. A girl's been banging your husband for 12 years, at the very least you have to cut off her ponytail."

"Denise" and Fallon's "Doreen Troilo" bickered over the possibility of Trump. "He looks like someone opened a quesadilla to pick the chicken out," said Fey, ignited by Trump's perpetual remarks on the female body. Then Fey slipped in a meta-dig at Fallon, who recently took a beating for giving Trump a pass on The Tonight Show. The comedian, true to form, broke character to send a silent apology.