'Bosch' Star Titus Welliver Is A Hungry Boy

When Detective Harry Bosch eats, he typically shovels take-out food into his mouth from a container balanced on the hood of a car. Solving murders doesn't lend itself to leisurely lunches. Titus Welliver, the actor who has played the gruff Los Angeles cop-turned-private eye for nearly a decade, has a number of Bosch-like qualities when you meet him: piercing eyes, a seen-some-shit heaviness, and a tendency to call people "brother." Even with a bushy beard, dressed in baggy jeans, a Boston Celtics T-shirt, and a baseball cap, he exudes an innate Bosch-ness. But, unlike the character he's best known for, he knows how to stop and enjoy a good meal.

Still, the line between Welliver's reality and the Bosch-verse can get blurry. For example, on a recent episode of Bosch: Legacy, the quasi-spinoff that recently wrapped its first season on Amazon's ad-supported streaming service Freevee, our hero rolls out of bed in a T-shirt for Basta Restaurant. That's not one of Bosch's Hollywood haunts like Musso & Frank. No, it's an Italian eatery Welliver suggested for this interview. (It's located in Agoura Hills, not far from the home Welliver recently purchased in Topanga Canyon.) He stumbled upon the place while furniture shopping with his wife, befriended the owners, and now stops by as often as his schedule (and diet) allows. So, naturally, life bleeds into the show.

"I'm imagining Harry will have to make his way out here for a scene," Welliver says between bites of the mussels and the braised short ribs. From the moment he sits down, the dishes don't stop coming. At one point, the chef, Saverio, brings out a sample of a pasta made with fresh duck egg. Welliver approves: "It's fucking crack. It's so rich. Italian crack."

Why not indulge? I'm meeting with Welliver on the day before the last two episodes of Bosch: Legacy will drop, and the show has already been renewed for a second season. According to Welliver, the fan response has been "overwhelmingly good" and Amazon, which launched Bosch as part of its initial "Pilot Season" programming slate back in 2014, appears happy with the viewership numbers. Welliver co-wrote the script for the finale with Michael Connelly, the author who created Bosch all the way back in 1992 with his Edgar Award-winning mystery novel The Black Echo. Welliver has never penned an episode before. (I'm using "pen" literally: He writes longhand and then dictates his chicken scratch.) He's aiming to direct next. "I've directed some theater, but I knew I wanted to get behind a camera and do that," he says. "So, I will do it, for sure."