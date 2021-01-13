'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Trailer Teases an End to Netflix's Rom-Com Trilogy

All love stories must come to an end. With the trailer for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Netflix signals that its mega-popular rom-com series, adapted from Jenny Han's best-selling YA novels, will be drawing to a close as Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) attempt to figure out what the future holds for them in the terrifying world beyond high school.

The trilogy kicked off with 2018's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which quickly became one of Netflix's early rom-com streaming hits, and continued on with 2020's To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You, which we found to be less fun than its predecessor (minus the Jordan Fischer of it all). Hopefully, the third entry will recapture some of that early spark. At the very least, there will be a Covey family trip to South Korea, a prom, a senior trip to New York City, and some real stress about attempting a long-distance relationship in college. Will the happy couple stay happy "forever" like the title implies or is this just a lie???

We'll find out when To All the Boys: Always and Forever arrives on Netflix on Saturday, February 13, the day before Valentine's Day.