The Trailer for 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Spills All The Mortifying Teen Secrets

Ah, remember high school crushes? The butterfly-in-your-stomach-type of unrequited romance that makes you feel just a little bit like you want to die? Now imagine that all the people you crushed on found out about your obsession. Mortifying, right?
That's the plot of Netflix's new rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, based on the 2014 young adult novel by Jenny Han. Lana Condor plays Lara Jean, an intensely quiet 16 year old who keeps mostly to herself. Where Lara Jean is effusive, however, is in the letters she writes (and addresses) to the boys she dreams about.
So, as you can probably predict, she's devastated when somehow the letters she's been hiding in her closet get mailed to her crushes, especially considering one has been sent to her sister's ex-boyfriend. But an unorthodox solution presents itself to her in the form of the most popular boy in school, who gets a note and suggests they fake a relationship to each other get what they want. Will real feelings develop? Will Lara Jean's situation get any less horribly embarrassing? Will her dad (John Corbett) awkwardly give her a whole bunch of condoms? You'll find out when Netflix releases the film August 17.
