Tom Brady Proves He's the Tom Brady of Beer Chugging

Super Bowl 52 will go down in history as the one that wasn’t 51. That is, as the one in which Tom Brady's New England Patriots failed to make an astonishing comeback. A month out, the wound’s still raw.
“I was pretty disappointed -- it was a tough loss,” the five-time Super Bowl winner and perennial champion of forced smiles said on last night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. How does Brady deal with it? “Mostly cry,” he added. “Actually when you wake up the next morning it’s like, Was that a nightmare? No, please, we can play this game again!”
The 40-year-old quarterback has defied odds by sticking with a grueling sport for almost two decades. And despite playing what was truly a phenomenal title game this year -- he threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards and topped the 10,000 mark for passing yards in postseason games -- that sixth championship, which would have cemented him as the Michael Jordan of football, still feels like the one that got away. I mean, the poor guy can still wear all his rings on one hand! Brutal.
Winter Is Here at this 'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel
The good news is, ultimately, there are other things in life besides football. Like writing books, being a dad, and... chugging beer!
Brady's potentially good at all of them. After giving Colbert a deep-tissue massage (really), he shared a cold one with the talk-show host and absolutely downed it (not really).
As you’ll see, it was an impressive showing, but he technically didn’t get the job done and might have cheated? (Wait a second.) C'mon, Tom!
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.