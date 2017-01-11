People Still Think Tom Cruise Is Too Short to Play Jack Reacher

This Friday, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back kicks, punches, and eye-gouges his way into a theater near you. As a movie, this slick adaptation of writer Lee Child's long-running thriller series delivers exactly what you'd expect: serviceable action scenes, a plot that feels like an extended NCIS episode, some decent one-liners, and lots of running. If you like this kind of movie, you'll probably enjoy it -- unless you're still pissed about Tom Cruise being cast as Jack Reacher. Then you'll hate it. Again.

If you're not familiar with the "Tom Cruise is too short to be Jack Reacher" controversy, here's a quick recap: According to writer Lee Child, Jack Reacher is 6-foot-5, 220-225lbs, with a 50in chest. Never our most physically imposing action star, Tom Cruise is 5-foot-7 and, last time I checked, he does not possess "a six-pack like a cobbled city street, a chest like a suit of NFL armor, biceps like basketballs, and subcutaneous fat like a Kleenex tissue," as Reacher is described in Never Go Back, the novel serving as the new movie's source material.