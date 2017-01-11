Entertainment

Watch Tom Cruise and James Corden Re-create the Star's Craziest, Wildest Scenes

By Published On 10/20/2016 By Published On 10/20/2016
CBS/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Damn, Tom Cruise has been in a TON of movies. So many that when he and James Corden set out to spoof them on The Late Late Show, it takes nine freakin' minutes. Lucky for you, Cruise and Corden have so much fun remaking those iconic scenes that it might be the best nine minutes of your day.

From Jack Reacher, whose sequel Cruise releases this weekend and manages to plug, to Top Gun and every Mission: Impossible ever, this dream team dons goofy costumes, cracks wise, and even invites Jerry Maguire co-star Cuba Gooding Jr. to help out. Somehow, they seem to have skipped over that whole jumping-on-the-couch performance -- maybe Corden was hesitant to play Oprah.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lauren Leibowitz is an editor at Thrillist Entertainment. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Where to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' This Holiday Season

related

READ MORE
Should You See 'Bad Santa 2'?

related

READ MORE
People Still Think Tom Cruise Is Too Short to Play Jack Reacher
Movie Machine

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like