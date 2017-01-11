Here's What It Would Be Like to Live With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is a big deal. When not stoking Top Gun 2 rumors, the Oscar-nominated action hero can be found hanging off planes, kicking ass as Jack Reacher, and doing Scientology stuff. (You know, movie star life.) If you've ever wondered what it would be like to live with the mega-watt celeb, Street Rat Race Horse and Brady Morphy are back with some ideas and tips. Namely, you'd best be prepared to show your new roommate the money ASAP. He doesn't have time for empty Venmo promises.
