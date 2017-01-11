Entertainment

Here's What It Would Be Like to Live With Tom Cruise

By Published On 11/17/2016 By Published On 11/17/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Tom Cruise is a big deal. When not stoking Top Gun 2 rumors, the Oscar-nominated action hero can be found hanging off planes, kicking ass as Jack Reacher, and doing Scientology stuff. (You know, movie star life.) If you've ever wondered what it would be like to live with the mega-watt celeb, Street Rat Race Horse and Brady Morphy are back with some ideas and tips. Namely, you'd best be prepared to show your new roommate the money ASAP. He doesn't have time for empty Venmo promises.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
We Redubbed 'The Little Shop of Horrors' to Comment on Instagram Influencers
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Make the Right First Impression With Your Educated Beer Order
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Gak Attack: A Recipe For Your Favorite 90s Toy, Now Featuring Science
Thrillist Studios

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like