Tom Cruise, Who Loves Movies, Went to the Movies

Tom Cruise loves the movies. Which movies? All movies. He once gave an interview in which he said, point blank: "I love movies." Is a pandemic going to stop Tom Cruise from going to the movies? Hell no. In a short bizarre video he posted to his Twitter account, Cruise documents his journey to a movie theater in London to go see Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which opened overseas on August 26 to a mixed bag of reviews, with a packed house where social distancing seems to be nonexistent.

There is so much to take in from the video's mere 34 seconds. The bit where some kids on bicycles wave at Cruise and he says, "How does that happen? I'm wearing a mask." The moment where he steps out of his cab and pauses in front of the Tenet poster to solemnly declare, "back to the movies." It's like a piece of performance art. Or just a gonzo Warner Bros. promotional video. Either way, like Cruise says, "it's great to be back in a movie theater, everybody."