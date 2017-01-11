The Greatest Tom Hanks Movie Moment, According to Tom Hanks

"I'm a logic policeman," Hanks admitted to Oliver. When weighing a new script, Hanks says he looks for internal coherency. Will the movie play by its own rules? He gravitates towards historical fiction because the logic's more concrete -- stick to the facts, and the moviemaking can add to the thrills. But in movies that defy the truth, Hanks invests in his collaborators.

Hanks could have researched death row prison guards in 1930s Louisiana for The Green Mile, but says he didn't. As soon as the movie departed from the facts -- guards at the time didn't carry weapons out of fear of ambush, but in Stephen King's novella and the adaptation, they did -- Hanks waved off reality and stuck to the script. He'd encounter this throughout his career. The actor recalled sitting on the Forrest Gump bench, worried that this outlandish, history-bending movie would even work. Zemeckis saw it as a gamble, too. As he told Hanks in 1993: "It's a minefield!" Trust paid off -- Forrest Gump took home the Best Picture Oscar.