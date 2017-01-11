Tom Hanks is magical. The Academy Award winning actor has a tendency to pop up in the most unexpected places -- smiling next to this passed out dude, dancing in a Carly Rae Jepsen video, sporting a mustache on posters for the movie Sully -- and each time is more delightful than the last. Over the weekend, the 60-year-old Da Vinci Code star was going for a run in the park and saw a young couple taking wedding photos, so what did he do? Stopped for a selfie, of course.

According to the Daily News, newlyweds Elisabeth and Ryan were posing for shots with photographer Meg Miller when Hanks approached them for the photo opportunity. "I had the couple pose near the reservoir," says Miller in the article. "He just walked up to us and took off his hat and glasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Tom Hanks.'"