Tom Hanks Will Host 'SNL' for the First Time in a Decade

By Published On 10/07/2016 By Published On 10/07/2016
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One of Saturday Night Live's most beloved guests will return to Studio 8H on October 22: Tom Hanks. It'll be the Sully actor's first time in the role since 2006 and his ninth overall; his first hosting gig was way back in 1985.

Over the years, Hanks has impersonated such big names as Michael Caine, Pat Sajak, Peter Jennings, and Dean Martin; and has appeared as one of the Roxbury guys.

Lady Gaga, touting her new album, Joanne, will join as the night's musical performer. This marks Gaga's fourth appearance, coming near the close of her scene-stealing American Horror Story gig.

It's been a good first month for NBC's long-running sketch-comedy show: the Season 42 premiere, hosted by Margot Robbie, introduced us to Alec Baldwin's scarily perfect Trump impression, and other episodes saw Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt making their hosting debuts (alongside musical guests Twenty One Pilots and Bruno Mars, respectively). 

With Gaga lending Hanks a hand, it sounds like the perfect opportunity for a kooky AHS-Robert Langdon crossover sketch. (And why not? Hanks will be promoting the movie version of Dan Brown's Dante-influenced Inferno, out October 28, and one of the most popular AHS fan theories is the "Inferno" one, which links the FX anthology's seasons to the circles of hell in Dante's 14th-century epic poem. So much Dante.) If not, some Mr. Short-Term Memory sounds good, too.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment, and Tom Hanks visited his workplace in 2010. (Sean was sick at home that day, so it was the worst day.) Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

