Tom Hanks Will Host 'SNL' for the First Time in a Decade

One of Saturday Night Live's most beloved guests will return to Studio 8H on October 22: Tom Hanks. It'll be the Sully actor's first time in the role since 2006 and his ninth overall; his first hosting gig was way back in 1985.

Over the years, Hanks has impersonated such big names as Michael Caine, Pat Sajak, Peter Jennings, and Dean Martin; and has appeared as one of the Roxbury guys.

Lady Gaga, touting her new album, Joanne, will join as the night's musical performer. This marks Gaga's fourth appearance, coming near the close of her scene-stealing American Horror Story gig.