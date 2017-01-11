The Greatest Moments From Last Night's Tony Awards

Corden opens with a moving statement on Orlando

Earlier in the day, the Tonys issued a statement that the show would be dedicated to those affected by the mass shooting in Orlando, which claimed the lives of 49 people at a gay nightclub. Before the ceremony began, Corden addressed the camera.

"On behalf of the whole theater community and every person in this room, our hearts go out to all of those affected by this atrocity," he said. "All we can say is you are not on your own right now. Your tragedy is our tragedy. Theater is a place where every race, creed, sexuality, and gender is equal, is embraced, and is loved. Hate will never win. Together we have to make sure of that. Tonight's show stands as a symbol and a celebration of that principle."