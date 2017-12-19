Zach Broussard Reveals His Annual 'Top 1,000 Comedians,' and There's a Twist

The list started as a joke, as most things do and should in the comedy world. In 2014, stand-up comedian Zach Broussard published "The Top 1,000 Comedians" to his Tumblr page. In 2015, he turned the list into a click-through gallery spoof that was equal parts infuriating and inspired. Last year's edition was even more tumultuous for the curious: Broussard rented ten billboards around Los Angeles and divided the list across each for anyone who could find them.
This year's "The Top 1,000 Comedians" is a little easier to uncover -- as long as you're looking for it. Like, right now.
Instead of publishing the names of the 1,000 comedians, Broussard decided, in true 2017 fashion, to announce the winners in an epic Facebook livestream. And based on the results so far, the entire list is made up of working female comedians -- a first for the stunt.
Broussard has no plans to publish the full list. We may try to scribble down all the names by the time it's over. We'll see how it goes. For now, check out the video above.
