'Top Gun: Maverick' Is the Perfect Adrenaline Rush

What does it take to make a great action drama? Fighter jets. Kenny Loggins music. Tom Cruise. In 1986, Top Gun, perhaps the ultimate "guys being dudes" action movie set within a training school for the Navy's best fighter pilots, patented this formula, and added in a bunch of sweaty guys playing beach volleyball and an iconic love scene to seal the deal. Top Gun's massive popularity made the announcement of a sequel seem the most natural thing in the world, if not the most exciting: an elder Tom Cruise handing the reins off to a new generation of elite actors. If that's what you're expecting, you're in for a surprise. Top Gun is a classic. Top Gun: Maverick does everything Top Gun did and more.

It's been thirty-six years since Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) completed his TOPGUN program, but he's far from the decorated officer he was destined to become by the end of the first movie. He's dodged every promotion he could dodge, working as a test pilot flying hypersonic stealth jets for the military, but the specter of unmanned drones looms ever closer, spelling the end for an entire era of warfare. Not so fast, though—Maverick is called back to a certain fighter training school as an instructor, tasked with putting together a team of the best of the best to complete a bombing run involving some absurdly complex flying maneuvers at high speed much too close to the ground in enemy territory. If you will, an impossible mission.

The new crop of airmen, now flying F/A-18 Hornets instead of F-14 Tomcats, are kids in Maverick's eyes, and he shows up to teach them what's what, inventing training exercises to test their mettle and teach them how to fly as a team. It's not going to be easy, with the egos of pilots like "Hangman" (Glen Powell), "Fanboy" (Danny Ramirez), "Coyote" (Greg Tarzan Davis) and "Phoenix" (Monica Barbaro) repeatedly clashing as they struggle to work together. And there are two more problems: He only has a few weeks to train these kiddos up to fly a mission from which they might not all return, and one of his students, sullen Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), is the son of Maverick's old flying partner Goose, who tragically died in the first movie. Not to mention reconnecting with an old flame, single mother Penny (Jennifer Connelly), who manages the local bar and is not about to fall yet again for a guy who's left her more than once. You see where this is going.