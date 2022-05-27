'Top Gun: Maverick' and the Immortality of Tom Cruise

In a moment toward the end of Top Gun: Maverick, it seems like Tom Cruise's Maverick might have perished. In some ways, it would have been a fitting end to director Joseph Kosinski's movie, which finds Maverick passing the torch to a new generation of hotshots, specifically Rooster (Miles Teller), son of Goose, who died in the original Tony Scott movie.

But, spoiler alert, Maverick does not die. And when he reemerges, you realize you were silly to even think that he might. Like Ed Harris' admiral tells Mav when reluctantly bringing him back to the TOPGUN program, "Despite your best efforts, you refuse to die." Of course Tom Cruise is not going to die! Tom Cruise is going to thumb his nose at death. Tom Cruise is going to keep doing this shit—forever, in perpetuity.

Summarize the plot of Maverick, and you could basically be summarizing Tom Cruise's current position in Hollywood: A seasoned veteran returns to his old stomping grounds to teach the youth. In Maverick's case, he's coming back to San Diego to instruct the latest class of pilots on how to pull off a dangerous mission. In Cruise's case, he's reviving an old property in order to show a whole group of hot young things, and possibly the entire film industry, how it's done.

As rational people, we know that Tom Cruise is not immortal, but Tom Cruise keeps making us question whether, just maybe, he is. It's not just the whole Scientology thing, though certainly that hovers in the back of all Tom Cruise conversations. It's that every time he makes a movie he, both on screen and off, seems to be pushing himself and everyone else involved to the limit. When asked at the Cannes Film Festival why he does his own stunts, he retorted, "Would you ask Gene Kelly why he does his own dancing?" On the set of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, he broke his ankle jumping between buildings and then just finished the take. And that was an "easy" stunt for him. More difficult was dangling off an airborne helicopter for a sequence that ended with him lying on the edge of a mountain in a bit of improv.

"When we cut, I expected him to then obviously get away from the edge a little bit so he could communicate," stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood told Thrillist at the time. "He would roll over, 'Hey guys what do you think?' I'm like, 'Yeah, we're good, why don't you just slide away a little bit?' But he would just sit on the edge. He's very comfortable with heights." In the upcoming M: I movie, titled Dead Reckoning Part One, he sails off a cliff while riding a motorcycle. You can see a bit of the stunt in the teaser, which will likely play before Top Gun: Maverick.