The 10 Biggest YouTube Channels Right Now

Viral clips and music videos break out on YouTube every day. But what does it take to maintain constant domination? We asked YouTube to unveil its highest-subscribed indie content creators -- meaning no VEVO, professional, or in-house channels -- to see what types of web-only entertainment attract loyal fanbases.
"I play video games all day. People don't understand the struggle." That's PewDiePie, the world's most influential YouTuber, talking. He's joking, but also not really. Online gamers like him -- the kind who stream their gameplay and make fun compilations of their fuckery -- have audiences the size of countries. Unsurprisingly, PewDiePie isn't alone. Read on to see who joins the Swedish star in YouTube's top 10.
10. Yuya
Subscribers: 17.9 million
What to know: Since 2009, this Mexican YouTuber has made a name for herself as a lifestyle icon and gender equality advocate. The 24-year-old has been at the top of her game for a few years now: In 2015, Ad Age estimated that Yuya pulled in more than $50,000 a month for her work, making her the highest-paid beauty vlogger in the world.
Most popular video: 5 Hairstyles for School/Work
9. whinderssonnunes
Subscribers: 18.3 million
What to know: Brazil's most beloved and shirtless YouTuber, Whindersson Nunes, 22, keeps fans sated with a steady stream of rant-y vlogs. He's also won viewers over by parodying pop songs and music videos, including The Weeknd's "Starboy" (above), Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself," and Adele's "Hello."
Most popular video: What's the Wifi Password?
8. JuegaGerman
Subscribers: 18.4 million
What to know: Contrary to its name, Germán Garmendia's channel isn't just video games (because, as the comedian and musician says, he's bad at playing them). The 26-year-old also riffs on everyday topics and explores the internet for you. Amazingly, this channel isn't the last you'll see of Garmendia on this list.
Most popular video: There's a Lunatic on the Loose (GTA V)
7. nigahiga
Subscribers: 19.4 million
What to know: Ryan Higa has drawn an obscene number of eyeballs since the mid-2000s, establishing his fanbase by uploading goofy how-to videos, taking fan requests, collaborating with fellow web stars, and doubling down on production value (see his flashy K-pop parody above). "Thriving in the digital space is about constant commitment and engagement," the 26-year-old told Forbes this year. "Trying new formats like comedic music and interactive shows, and having a global audience, I've been lucky to be able to consistently be among the top channels."
Most popular video: Nice Guys Finish Last
6. VanossGaming
Subscribers: 20.3 million
What to know: Run by Evan Fong (aka Vanoss) since 2011, this gaming page is exactly what it sounds like. The Canadian YouTuber mostly posts funtages of him and his friends fucking around on Grand Theft Auto, Garry's Mod, and Call of Duty. "Anything on the Internet can blow up and go away," the 24-year-old, who boasts an everyman approach, told CBC News in 2015. "You're only as good as your last video on YouTube."
Most popular video: Best GTA V Moments
5. Fernanfloo
Subscribers: 20.6 million
What to know: Hailing from El Salvador, Luis Fernando Flores is a gamer known for his wacky commentary and penchant for indie titles. The 23-year-old also loves the color green, does the moonwalk, and shares the spotlight with man's best friend.
Most popular video: The Fernanfloo Rap
4. Smosh
Subscribers: 22.6 million
What to know: What started as a comedy duo in 2005 has grown into a veritable internet empire, one that includes a website, a gaming arm, and a feature-length sci-fi film. Aside from their trademark sketches, co-founders Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla, both 29, have also earned praise for their prank-filled celebrity interviews. (You might be familiar with this notoriously cringeworthy J.Law one -- if not, it's time.)
Most popular video: Ultimate Assassin's Creed 3 Song
3. elrubiusOMG
Subscribers: 23.7 million
What to know: Though Rubén Doblas Gundersen, 27, primarily streams -- surprise! -- gameplay, the Spanish star also sprinkles in the occasional celebrity interview and Chatroulette adventure. Warning: He likes Pikachu and big beat-drops a lot.
Most popular video: Pikachu is God
2. HolaSoyGerman.
Subscribers: 31.3 million
What to know: Here he is again! Garmendia's output on his original channel -- which doesn't involve gaming -- has simmered down, but his accomplishments on both have earned him two Diamond Play buttons. He also sells books, plays in a band, and campaigns with Greenpeace. Dude's busy.
Most popular video: Brothers
1. PewDiePie
Subscribers: 54.4 million
What to know: Chances are you already know all about Felix Kjellberg, the long-reigning, undisputed king of YouTube whose vlogs play like more manic versions of Conan's "Clueless Gamer" segments. Lately, the 27-year-old has been in hot water for mishandling some very, very, very dumb Nazi jokes -- uploads that caused Disney to bid him adieu and YouTube to cancel the follow-up to one of his original series -- but, after issuing an apology, he's made it clear he's here to stay.
Most popular video: Funny Montage No. 2
