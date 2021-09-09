The Best Films at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival

Neon

After a year off, the fall film festival season has returned, though it's clear there are still some kinks to work out. Take, for instance, the Toronto International Film Festival, which decided on a hybrid digital and in-person event for 2021 that runs from September 9–19. While some film fans are venturing North, others (i.e., me) are staying put and watching what they can from their couches. That said, some of the lineup's biggest titles—which have premiered elsewhere already—will not appear in an online queue. Those eager to see Denis Villeneuve's take on Dune will have to either be in Canada, attend the upcoming New York Film Festival, or wait until it drops in theaters and on HBO Max October 22. Similarly, Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana in Spencer, which has already gotten her Oscar buzz out of Venice and Telluride, is restricted only to in-person attendees. (Full disclosure: I have not yet seen Dunenor Spencer. I'm dying to.) So in a complicated situation, here is the best of what I will be able to catch, including the crazy car sex movie Titane, the Tammy Faye Bakker biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and the play adaptation The Humans.

Bergman Island Release date: October 15

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

Cast: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie

Why it's worth seeing: The legendary Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman hangs like a shadow over the latest from Mia Hansen-Løve's film which asks questions about inspiration in the story of a married filmmaker couple on a retreat. Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth play Chris and Tony, both directors and screenwriters themselves, who take a trip to Fårö, the spot where Bergman lived and made some of his most famous films. They are sleeping in the bed where parts of Scenes from a Marriage was filmed, if there weren't enough dread hanging over their coupling. But Bergman Island is not exactly about a marriage falling apart. Rather, it's about what we ask from art and artists and how we choose to utilize that in our own work. While Tony is diligently working on a screenplay, Chris is searching for what her next project will be, looking to establish herself independently of her influences, almost rejecting the darkness that has come to define Bergman's work. About midway through the narrative, a film within a film—Chris' idea—starts to take over, starring Mia Wasikowska as another woman who comes to this gorgeous and strange locale searching.

Flee Release date: December 3

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Why it's worth seeing: Flee, which was picked up out of Sundance distributor Neon, is truly unique. This largely animated documentary is a memoir come to life that is as much about the story it's telling as it is about what the act telling that story means to the subject. Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen allows Amin Nawabi to narrate his experiences at his own pace. At present, Nawabi is an Afghan refugee living in Copenhagen with his boyfriend and working with an academic, but Flee uses drawing and archival footage to describe the arduous process of escaping the Mujahideen. The documentary appears to be as revelatory for Nawabi as it is for the audience watching it. Flee is not just about what Nawabi endured, but about the psychological tolls of a childhood constantly on the run.

Jockey Release date: December 29

Director: Clint Bentley

Cast: Clifton Collins Jr., Moises Aria, Molly Parker

Why it's worth seeing: Clifton Collins Jr.'s performance—which already won the Best Actor prize at Sundance earlier this year—anchors this beautifully shot drama about an aging jockey who is tested when an up-and-comer, claiming to be his son, seeks his counsel. Clint Bentley's drama can too often fall into familiar tropes, but it's Collins' work and the gorgeous cinematography that elevates it.

Titane Release date: October 1

Director: Julia Ducournau

Cast: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon

Why it's worth seeing: Let's just say this: Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or winning film starts with a female serial killer having sex with a car that impregnates her. It gets even wilder from there, and also strangely sweet. Basically, it's the kind of movie you have to see to believe. Ducournau's debut feature was the gruesome cannibal tale Raw, and she once again does not hold back in this fable about Alexia (Rousselle), a woman with a metal plate in her head from a automotive accident as a child who has a taste for murder and an attraction to cars. With the police on her tail, she disguises herself as a long missing boy and is quasi-adopted by the boy's father (Lindon), who will do anything to fill the hole in his heart, even believing that this silent, pregnant woman excreting oil is his son. Titane is visceral and often disgusting, but ultimately a story about familial devotion and the kind of love parents and children seek from one another.