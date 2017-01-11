The First 'Tranformers: Last Knight' Trailer Is Robot-Filled Insanity

It's easy to get burned by a Transformers trailer. You probably know that Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth entry in director Michael Bay's long-running fighting robot series, crashes into theaters next summer. And if you've seen any of the other films, you know this one will probably be similar: loud, confusing, and at least 40 minutes too long. But that first trailer always brings some gear-grinding hope. Maybe the fifth time is the charm!

At the very least, they stole a page from Westworld this time, by having Sir Anthony Hopkins deliver some very serious voice-over about history, machines, and humanity as a moody cover of the Flaming Lips plays. During the clip, we get images of King Arthur-looking knights, Nazi flags, Mark Wahlberg looking concerned, and, of course, giant fighting robots. Series regular Josh Duhamel is back, too.