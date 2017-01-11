The First 'Tranformers: Last Knight' Trailer Is Robot-Filled Insanity

It's easy to get burned by a Transformers trailer. You probably know that Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth entry in director Michael Bay's long-running fighting robot series, crashes into theaters next summer. And if you've seen any of the other films, you know this one will probably be similar: loud, confusing, and at least 40 minutes too long. But that first trailer always brings some gear-grinding hope. Maybe the fifth time is the charm!
At the very least, they stole a page from Westworld this time, by having Sir Anthony Hopkins deliver some very serious voice-over about history, machines, and humanity as a moody cover of the Flaming Lips plays. During the clip, we get images of King Arthur-looking knights, Nazi flags, Mark Wahlberg looking concerned, and, of course, giant fighting robots. Series regular Josh Duhamel is back, too.
In this follow-up to 2014's dino-robot-fest Transformers: Age of Extinction, Optimus Prime appears to have gone rogue. He's stabbing little Bumblebee with his big sword! Is this enough to get you reinvested in the Transformers series? Are you totally onboard with the Transformers expanded universe now? Is this whole thing a Westworld crossover? We'll have to wait until the movie comes out on June 23, 2017, to find out.
