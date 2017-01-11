How Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Saved the Presidential Election This Summer

How he pulled the "Trump tank" bit

Smigel nearly nixed the segment where "Donald Trump" drives a tank through predominantly black Cleveland neighborhood. "After [the shootings] in Minnesota, Dallas, all in a couple of days, and we were going to pull the bit," he says. "Then Trump went on Bill O'Reilly and said what he said: 'the system's rigged against me the same way it is against them.'"

The Election Special production spent around $5,000 to rent a tank that Smigel, impersonating Trump, the driver, and a 10-year-old boy representing Trump's hands, rode around Cleveland for a day. The neighborhood's initial shock eventually devolved into absurdity. "One woman got into the spirit of it, but we didn't know how to include it because people would think she was an actress -- but she wasn't. She just ran up to the car and went into a whole overdramatic Ruby Dee kind of routine: 'Obama help me! Fuck you Donald Trump, you destroyed my car! My windshield wipers don't work no more!' It was crazy. She just ran up and decided to play the character of the lady who's car got destroyed."