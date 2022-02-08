Troy Kotsur on Becoming the First Deaf Actor Ever Nominated for an Oscar

On Tuesday morning, Troy Kotsur made history: He became the first deaf male actor—and only the second deaf performer—to earn an Oscar nomination.

Kotsur's CODA co-star Marlee Matlin paved the way back in 1987, winning Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God. But until now, that record went unbroken. Kotsur, a 53-year-old Arizona native who has worked in theater for years and also appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian, can't believe his fortune. "I’m not used to this!" he told Thrillist over Zoom after the nominations. "I’ve gotten so many phone calls and texts since they announced the news this morning. It’s just been amazing. My poor manager."

The AppleTV+ crowd-pleaser CODA focuses on Ruby, a hearing child of deaf adults (hence the acronym) played by Locke & Key's Emilia Jones. Her parents (Kotsur and Matlin) rely on her to help with the family's fishing business before school every morning, but when Ruby signs up for the choir and discovers she has a solo-worthy singing voice, she must decide whether to stick around her small Massachusetts hometown or spread her wings elsewhere. As the Oscars have made clear, Kotsur is fantastic in the role, particularly in a moving scene where his character places his hand on Ruby's vocal cords to hear the emotive vibrations as she sings.

During a spirited video call aided by an ASL translator, Thrillist talked to Kotsur about his newfound awards glory, working with Matlin, and his favorite movie of 2021.

We all saw your huge reaction to the BAFTA nomination a few days ago. What did your reaction to the Oscar nomination look like? Did you fall off any chairs today?

Troy Kotsur: I didn’t fall out of my chair today. I learned my lesson. I tried to avoid that happening, but I was on the phone with my wife on FaceTime, and when they announced it, we were both screaming. It was 5:30 in the morning, and I didn’t want to bother the neighbors or they might think I’m in trouble in the house and call 911 or something. So I’m relieved that didn’t happen. I was a bit more under control. I just feel blessed, and I’m overjoyed.

Marlee Matlin was the first deaf performer ever nominated for an Oscar, and the two of you worked on CODA together. What does it mean to you to share that milestone with her?

I remember when I was younger and I saw Children of a Lesser God. That was the first time I saw authentic deaf representation on the big screen, and so that inspired me. Through the years, I really didn’t see enough. Marlee was the only deaf actor out there, really. She really inspired me because she knew that I had been working hard on the theater stage and she knew I was a serious actor who loved my craft. She was the one that made it happen so that I was able to work with her on this project. I told my friends at the time, when I was 17 years old, “I hope to work with her one day,” and they laughed at me. And now my friends can see me now, and look who I’m working with: an Oscar winner!

You mentioned you’ve heard from a lot of people this morning. Who stands out?

First of all, my wife. Before that, my first message was from the art director of Deaf West Theatre, and he said congratulations. And then I got over 100 messages after that, but Deaf West made it in first. I feel honored because I’ve worked onstage with Deaf West since 1994.

There aren’t as many in-person events and red carpets as there normally would be during awards season because of the times we’re living through. Have you gotten to meet your fellow nominees?

Not yet, but one thing I’m looking forward to is meeting Kodi Smit-McPhee from Power of the Dog. I really enjoyed his work and his performance, so I hope to meet him because we had a similar experience and a similar journey. All of this is new to us. You can’t even imagine something like this when you graduate high school and your group of friends all take off. To arrive at an award like this, we become a new group of friends. We’re starting to make history, so I feel honored to be celebrated along with so many talented actors.