Troye Sivan Time-Travels Back to His Youth in 'Three Months'

Illustration by Grace Han for Thrillist

Troye Sivan, a world-famous pop star whose songwriting conveys an emotional clarity beyond his years, grew up through his music. Now, at 26, his first leading film role takes him to a place he thought he’d never see again: his youth. “I'm so happy I'm not a teenager anymore,” Sivan confesses. It’s a surprising thing to hear from someone who broke through with the single “Youth” and, as recently as his 2020 EP In A Dream, was singing wistfully about those days of “sleeping and spending nights wasting time.” Sivan knows he can be guilty of looking back with rose-tinted glasses, but now he reflects on the causticness and uncertainty of his own adolescence, “when you meet someone and you feel like the world is ending.” In hindsight, teenage angst can seem silly or overblown. “I definitely don’t miss it,” he laughs. Still, Sivan couldn’t resist the allure of “time travel” for the new Paramount+ dramedy Three Months, a period piece that transports him to the faraway, halcyon days of 2011. He stars as Caleb, a gay Florida teen fresh out of high school with a directionless job at a convenience store and an acceptance letter to Parson’s School Of Design in New York, which he’s not sure he can afford. Though the summer is meant to be his last hurrah of juvenile freedom—slacking around with his best friend Dara (Brianne Tju)—his life is suddenly put on hold: After a casual hookup, Caleb learns he’s been exposed to HIV. The film takes its title from the length of time one has to wait to test for the virus after exposure, and it explores the frustrations and fears that hamper Caleb’s life, just when he feels like it should be getting started. Having turned 16 in summer 2011, Sivan had little difficulty tapping into his character’s headspace. Many of the musicians, fashion styles, and viral internet videos that shaped his impressionable mind are relevant to Caleb, too, and revisiting the not-too-distant past felt cathartic for Sivan. The Australian star admits to being a big-time Tumblr lurker, thanking the social platform for exposing him to the broader LGBTQ+ world—including some content his young eyes weren’t meant to see, thanks to the platform’s once lax regulations. Even a decade ago, queer perspectives were often lacking in the mainstream, so Sivan says the internet is “where I really saw myself for the first time and felt like I belonged in the community.” Though Caleb reluctantly joins a local queer-youth support group, it’s fitting that he also turns to the internet for answers, watching YouTube clips from The Real World: San Francisco that feature Pedro Zamora, one of the first portrayals of an openly gay man living with AIDS in popular media. (In a best-case example of brand synergy, Three Months—produced by the Paramount-owned MTV Entertainment Studios—actually shows clips from MTV’s seminal reality show).

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger

Troye Sivan and Viveik Kalra in 'Three Months' | Paramount

But Sivan’s connection to Caleb runs deeper than their mutual adoration of David Bowie or their penchant for curious late-night Tumblr browsing. “There’s this tough, quick-witted shell [on Caleb], which I sort of saw right through immediately,” he recalls from first reading Three Months’ script. Sivan felt instantly endeared to Caleb—he was a “secret sweetheart worth rooting for”—which he attributes to the clarity of voice and sense of humor that first-time feature writer/director Jared Frieder (Sweet/Vicious) brought to the project. Loosely inspired by Frieder’s own teen years, Three Months was initially written nearly a decade ago, taking on a number of forms (including a streaming series) before MTV Studios greenlit it. From the moment his debut became a reality, the filmmaker says his lead “was always Troye.” Prior to casting, the two had met socially in Los Angeles and quickly bonded over pop music (“The first thing we ever spoke about was Little Mix,” Sivan says with a laugh). They frequently ran in the same circles. “As a nice, gay Jewish boy like myself, he felt like the ideal person to take on the role of Caleb,” Frieder jokes. It helps that Sivan has sustained a certain boyishness that allows him to slip seamlessly back into adolescence on-screen, while other actors his age might struggle to conceal their five-o’clock shadows. “I wrote the character as the kid I wished I could have been in high school,” Frieder says. “Whereas Estha, the love interest [played by Blinded by the Light’s Viveik Kalra], is the kid that I was in high school—and Troye really is that kid I wished I could have been.” So he sent Sivan the script, and the star was on board from their first meeting, opening the door to a collaboration Frieder gushes was “very organic and sort of magical.” Though Sivan has been acting just as long as he’s been singing—eagle-eyed superhero buffs may remember his film debut as a young Logan in X-Men Origins: Wolverine—up until now he’s been best known for his catchy pop hits, like the sly gay metaphor “Bloom.” But Frieder was confident that Sivan had the chutzpah to be his leading man: “He’s a little mensch with a heart of gold. And he carries the movie on his back—he’s in every scene!” Indeed, Three Months puts Sivan through a roller coaster of teen emotion, and he proves more than capable, even opposite Oscar-winning talent like Ellen Burstyn and Louis Gossett Jr., who play Caleb’s loving grandma and her beau. It’s an affecting, authentic turn for the multi-hyphenate, who has already lined up his next role in The Idol, an HBO cult series from The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. It’s also worth noting that Sivan wrote two original songs for Three Months, ensuring his musical pursuits don’t take a backseat.

For now, Sivan counts himself lucky that Three Months exists at all. Back in March 2020, he and Frieder—along with the rest of the cast (also featuring Judy Greer, Javier Muñoz, and Amy Landecker) and crew—gathered in Atlanta to begin filming, and, well, you don’t really have to guess what happened next. Halting production was “dizzying and devastating,” Sivan says. They spent months waiting out COVID until they could assess the logistics to safely return to set, which only reiterated to Sivan how badly he wanted to make the movie. During that time, he went home to Melbourne, where he was lucky to have a safe place to sequester with family, and surprise-released In A Dream early as a way to regain some control over a life that was unexpectedly put on hold. Otherwise, all he could do was wait. “When we first started making this movie, all this talk of testing and waiting for results, antibodies and antigen tests, and all these things—it felt quite niche,” Sivan says. “And, suddenly, it was all anyone was talking about around the world. And that feeling of waiting—you know, whether it's for a COVID result, or whether it's to be let out of your house, or whether it's for your HIV results, or whatever—waiting for life, I guess... That is something that I think we all experienced in a really, really big way.” In the two years between the start of Three Month’s production and its February 23 premiere date, its story may have taken on an unforeseen relevance to the wider population, but, for Sivan and Frieder, its message was and always will be for LGBTQ youth. “This is a film with a protagonist that I didn't see growing up in a [teen] movie,” says the writer/director. “And it's one that I desperately wanted and needed as a gay teen dealing with the shame of coming out and being queer. And I hope this can be that for queer teens now, to make them feel a little bit less alone.”

Troye Sivan performs in Sydney, Australia, in 2019 | Don Arnold/WireImage

Sivan agrees, recalling that much of the HIV discourse when he was younger “were these really, really grim, harrowing stories. [Those are] so important to tell and acknowledge—that’s such a huge part of our history.” But, like Three Months depicts, “the reality of the situation today is that, with access to health care, HIV-positive people can live joyous, happy, long lives.” As Caleb learns to not let his own fears hold him back from embracing the love in his life, the film reveals itself to be a rare queer narrative that’s neither overtly saccharine nor distressingly bleak—it just feels real, lived-in. It’s a coming-of-age film that’s refreshingly candid about the realities of our uncertain world yet still optimistic about the future. While Sivan might not want to rush back to his teen years anytime soon, Three Months reminds him that there’s no sense in hurrying through life either. “The movie kind of feels like a pop song to me,” says Sivan, who knows a thing or two about pop songs. “It's accessible, it's quick, it’s catchy, and, at the core of it—when pop music is done right—it still has heart, and it still tells a story. And, so, the thought that this movie could reach a lot of young people—to educate and entertain them, and give them some hope—that is the goal.”

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.