HBO Promises More 'True Detective' -- But With Major Changes?

The future of True Detective stood as the series' biggest mystery. Would it actually return? Well, according to HBO, the answer is: most definitely.

“It’s not dead,” HBO head of programming Casey Bloys revealed at a Television Critics Association panel on Saturday. “We are hoping for a third season. It’s a very valuable franchise for us."

Bloys says that, because Pizzolatto is working steadily on other projects, a third season will likely be written by a newcomer, with Pizzolatto supervising. There's currently no movement on this imagined-yet-inevitable chapter. “I’m not sure we have the right take for a third season yet," Bloys clarified.