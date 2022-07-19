How Nickelodeon, Annie Proulx, and Trolling Inspired Lisa Hanawalt for 'Tuca & Bertie'

Annie Proulx novels and ensemble TV shows

Here's something I can pull out of my ass that will make me sound smart. I got really into novels by Émile Zola, who's a French novelist. My partner, Adam, was reading his book Germinal, which is about a coal mine. And so, I read it too. Then I read The Ladies' Paradise, which is my favorite one, and then I read Pot Luck, which was my least favorite. But he's written 20 novels and they're all about society back in the 1800s. He does a similar thing as my favorite writer, Annie Proulx, does in my favorite book, Barkskins, where he sets up all these characters and it's his own little ant farm. And then he just has them interact with each other and do things in interesting ways that represent varying classes and levels of society and all the problems with all of them. Nobody's good and nobody's evil, they're just very human. I think Annie Proulx does something similar in her writing, where it's just observing humanity.

Barkskins I like because it's so brutal. She has these really cinematic deaths. It's just something I really responded to and enjoyed. She doesn't love her characters enough, in a way. She's several steps back, where she's really absorbing them at a distance. And I'm not like that. I love my characters and identify with them very strongly. But there's just something about that where you've created all these little dolls and then, as a show creator or as a writer, you're like, "What do I want these dolls to do?" Like, "What am I interested in?" And I'm not necessarily trying to be didactic and be like, "This is how people should be in society." It's just like, "Here's something I've observed" or like, "This is an experience me or one of the other writers has had."

It's something I'm working out in my brain and I just think is interesting and a good story. And we go from there. That, to me, is the funnest thing about making a show. You can probably tell what my political leanings are from the show, what my general worldview is, but I'm trying to make it a little more complex when I can. That's when I'm succeeding, I think, is when things are in a weird gray area. Like, this character is like, "I should like them, but they're being really bad right now." That's what I like about Succession, which is one of my favorite shows. Where it's like, you should hate all these characters, but you do kind of pick your guy and you do feel empathy for them. It's really fun, and it's just these constant, subtle shifts. Like, if you look at the last season, it's like nothing even really happened.