4*TOWN Is the Perfect Boy Band

Though getting to the 4*TOWN concert serves as “the stakes of the movie,” as director Domee Shi told Thrillist , the group's inclusion came from writing a joke in Turning Red—"Why do they call it 4*TOWN if there's five of them?" Sandra Oh’s Ming asks her daughter, who presented her parents with a very relatable slideshow presentation of why they should let her attend their show. “It was such a funny joke that justified us keeping the boy band in the movie.” And thank god Shi did. 4*TOWN so perfectly recreates the boy-band fervor of the late '90s and early 2000s that I’ve succumbed to my obsessive tendencies of listening to their little EP on repeat, freaking out over the lyrics, and finding out as much as I possibly can about them.

4*TOWN is the platonic ideal of a 2002 boy band crafted in 2022, a swoon-worthy and diverse quintet of teen idols, each given a backstory devised with boy-band archetypes clearly front of mind. There’s Robaire, the main one, who will surely go on to have a bigger solo career than the rest; Jesse, the old one with two kids we just don’t talk about who is also the tallest; Tae Young, the young, cute, animal-loving one, whom fans have speculated was modeled after BTS’ Jimin ; and the other two, who are kind of Just There: Aaron Z., the sporty one, and Aaron T., the funny one. (According to the official 4*TOWN website that somehow already exists, the boys' fans are called 4*Townies.)

Sorry to BTS , whom I love deeply, but the mega-popular South Korean boy band is no longer the biggest boy band in the world. They’ve been dethroned by 4*TOWN, the fictional five-member group from Pixar’s absolutely delightful Turning Red , and just like Mei and her 13-year-old friends, I would give an arm and a leg to see them perform the three whole songs in their discography: the smash hit “Nobody Like U,” the moody lovelorn ballad “1 True Love,” and the pump-up jam “ U Know What’s Up .”

First of all, I needed to know exactly who wrote these time-capsule bangers that would easily slink into Top 40 radio play alongside Millennium-era Backstreet Boys and No Strings Attached *NSYNC. (“It’s Gonna Be Me” partially soundtracks the trailer.) Turns out, it’s none other than Billie Eilish and her producer/co-writer brother Finneas O’Connell (stage name merely FINNEAS, who recently put out a gloomy cover of Bon Iver’s “Flume”), who also voices Jesse, the old one of 4*TOWN. “Writing these songs has literally been the most fun we’ve had writing,” Eilish says in a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film. “It’s the really catchy melody, and harmonies, and claps, and choreography,” O’Connell adds.

The Grammy-winning siblings absolutely nailed it, down to the songs’ nostalgic production and accurately ridiculous lyrics. In “1 True Love,” there’s “I drove by your house 29 times today / nobody else could make me feel this way.” In “Nobody Like U,” it’s “I’ve had friends and I’ve had buddies / but they don’t turn my tummy like you,” and the last line of the chorus is so unintelligible that even Mei’s group of super-fan friends all sing something different in an early scene. And “U Know What’s Up” makes no sense beyond a bunch of hype-up lines strung together, yet it sounds vaguely too suggestive for a tween girl to be shouting along to, which Shi baked into the premise of 4*TOWN. In the Thrilist interview, she references the Toronto-based group b4-4: “One of their songs is called ‘Get Down,’ and literally the chorus is, ‘If you get down on me, I'll get down on you.’ I just remember belting that out and my mom being, ‘What are you saying?’”

Next, I had to figure out the real-life boys who could deliver the vocal runs, high notes, and rounded-out harmonies that 4*TOWN required. Jesse is FINNEAS, of course, but Robaire also has a notable voice behind it: Jordan Fisher, who has performed in the TV musicals Grease: Live and Rent: Live and was To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’s wrench-throwing heartthrob Jake Taylor. Voicing Aaron Z. is Josh Levi, a Season 3 finalist on The X Factor who has toured with Aaron Carter and had a recurring role in the show Friday Night Lights. Aaron T. is Topher Ngo, an actor and voice-over artist with a bass-y range perfect for Orville Peck songs. Lastly, Tae Young is Grayson Villanueva, who was featured in The CW’s reality singing competition The Christmas Caroler Challenge.

Not enough time has passed to know if the boy-bands bops will become Encanto-esque phenomena, crowning the Billboard charts for weeks on end, but it’s certainly possible. The entire Turning Red score—written by Grammy- and Oscar-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, who has penned music for a zillion projects, including Black Panther and The Mandalorian—is incredible, especially its jazzy flute-driven songs that flawlessly imitate the kind of tracks you’d hear in slice-of-life anime scenes, but 4*TOWN spackles the whole thing together. Mei’s infatuation with them is “so accurate of how it feels when you’re that kind of fan,” Eilish rightly says in the Pixar featurette. Lifetime boy-band disciple or not, good luck trying to get “Nobody Like U” out of your head in the days after you watch Turning Red.